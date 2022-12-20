Road to ISE: AIMS to Shine Spotlight on IPMX

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will be highlighting the global Pro AV market's increasing adoption of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX)—a set of open standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP systems — at ISE 2023, Jan. 31-Feb. 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Visitors to AIMS' Booth 5J550 will see IPMX-based hardware and software working together seamlessly in live demonstrations hosted by AIMS members and IPMX collaborators. Highlights will include HDCP running on IPMX, IPMX bridging to HDBaseT, and the capabilities and benefits of AMWA NMOS IS-04 and IS-05.

"2022 was a pivotal year for IPMX, thanks in large part to demos at InfoComm and other events that affirmed IPMX as the solution for overcoming the interoperability challenges in Pro AV environments," said Samuel Recine, chair, Pro AV Working Group at AIMS. "As a result, we've begun to see market adoption of IPMX, which we expect to dramatically increase in 2023, with it serving as the foundation for bigger rollouts and high-profile projects. It all starts at ISE, where we'll be kicking off the new year with our latest demos that highlight IPMX's interoperability and high level of industry support. It's going to be an amazing show, and we can't wait to see you there."

IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the Pro AV industry. In addition to simplifying the implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates core features tailored to Pro AV installations. These features include fully interoperable and compliant HDCP, and highly scalable discovery and registration APIs, with the subframe latency and perfect quality that the Pro AV industry demands.