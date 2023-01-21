Road to ISE 20234: Jetbuilt's Roadmap to Strengthen Industry Collaboration

Ushering in a new era of collaboration technology, Jetbuilt (opens in new tab) is focused on bridging the silos within the industry to foster better communication and collaboration, all within one easy-to-use and purpose-built platform. Jetbuilt will emphasize its new focus during ISE 2023 with a larger appearance, including personalized product demos.

Along with providing the tools to build, sell, and manage projects with speed and efficiency, Jetbuilt’s platform is designed to enable real-time communication across various roles. “Our software is not just for integrators and designers. End-users, manufacturers, and distributors greatly benefit from Jetbuilt as well,” explained Paul Dexter, chief executive officer for Jetbuilt. “Our company roadmap for 2023, and the demos we’ve planned for ISE, are focused on bringing project stakeholders together for the good of the project and the benefit of every party involved.”

Jetbuilt’s team has identified a need for greater cross-profession communication. Interaction and collaboration happen between these groups on projects every day, yet they are forced to work in isolation. AV professionals share a common goal: to provide fully-functioning, high-quality systems to the end user. The Jetbuilt platform reduces the inevitable friction and time taken to communicate by providing a standard tool, thus Bridging the Silos that separate professionals across the industry.

Several scenarios highlight how Jetbuilt’s software brings isolated parties together. An end user can use the platform to outline functional needs on a room-by-room basis and share this request directly with a manufacturer or their independent consultant. Requests for quotes are delivered within the platform to integrators. The discussion area allows requests for information to be privately shared among the bidders, consultants, and clients. Manufacturers can engage through product fit, suggesting new values and offering incentives, while receiving insights on how and where their products are being installed.

“Project information today is being requested and returned through email, voicemail, Zoom, Slack, and in dozens of incompatible data formats,” commented Dexter. “Jetbuilt allows a more fluid and organized path for that information. Double entry becomes a thing of the past, and all parties can be far more responsive in much less time. “Jetbuilt is not here to change how projects are designed and awarded. We are simply working to make the current process more efficient”.

Visit Jetbuilt in Hall 5, Stand 5C700 at ISE 2023 from Jan. 31–Feb. 3, 2023, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Jetbuilt will feature live, interactive demonstrations throughout the day for the duration of ISE 2023.