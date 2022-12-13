Road to ISE 2023: tvONE and Green Hippo to Showcase Video Solutions

tvONE has announced it will be exhibiting alongside its media server brand, Green Hippo, at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, on Booth #5H800.

Key tvONE experts will be showcasing the company’s range of Professional AV products, including its hugely popular CORIOmaster2 (opens in new tab) video processor, recently used on the Council of the European Union press facility (opens in new tab) and remaining the most flexible video processor available on the market for 4K environments. Since launching the CORIOmaster2, tvONE has unveiled regular updates to its firmware and software, with recent enhancements including a new keying feature, synchronized media playback, EDID management, FTP media upload, and AES IP stream decoding.

Joining CORIOmaster2 will be an advanced preview of newly developed video processing solutions, exclusive to ISE 2023, built on advanced and innovative proprietary technology to provide even higher levels of multi-window processing. This new technology is output agnostic for Direct View LED, edge-blend projection, or display setups.

Also on the show floor will be Green Hippo’s powerful Hippotizer V4+ MK2 (opens in new tab) range of Media Servers, including the flagship Tierra+ MK2, which since launch has become the go-to solution for demanding, large-scale productions. With pre-viz, PixelMapping and large-scale 3D Mapping demos, Green Hippo Product Specialists will be showcasing the latest design and mapping techniques used on installations and live events worldwide. At the other end of the Hippo spectrum, the small-yet-powerful Nevis+ Media Server will be in discussion. The ultra-compact, yet powerful Nevis+ has rocked the market, offering all the creative power of its well-known bigger brothers and establishing itself as a much-needed smaller, inexpensive solution for video creation, visualization and playback, with all of Hippotizer’s software features as standard.

The team will also be discussing the seamless integration of the Bosch DICENTIS Conference System and CORIOmatrix, delivering low latency, multi-camera HD-SDI switching for conference meetings. To help power up and mount more complex systems, tvONE will showcase ONErack, the universal mounting system, vastly improving rack installation of small devices, converting randomly sized, externally powered devices from any manufacturer into slide-in modules that can be installed quickly and cleanly and serviced easily, coupled with ONErack Spider, the universal, multi-voltage DC power for any brand for up to 46 devices with “zero space” mounting.

On stand will be a host of familiar tvONE and Green Hippo faces, as well as newly appointed team members including Olivier Foy, who joined as sales manager in France earlier this year.

tvONE will be on Booth #5H800 at ISE 2023, at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía, from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, and their stand can be found here (opens in new tab).