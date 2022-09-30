New tvONE Keying Capabilities for CORIOmaster2 Are Here—What to Know

tvONE (opens in new tab) has enhanced the CORIOmaster2 video processor, continuing its evolution with a new feature for displaying graphics and information.

The latest feature introduced to CORIOmaster2 is keying capabilities, enabling designers to layer full motion sources or images, adding vast opportunities to be more visually attractive while displaying graphics and information.



Any CORIOmaster2 output can have luma keying applied in real-time to accurately defined values. Combined with a selectable softness factor, the original anti-aliased source text and graphics can be blended into the background. With this powerful feature, real-time data overlays can be added to deliver productivity boosts and assist with enhanced decision making for Healthcare and Industrial set ups and add attention grabbing graphical elements for Corporate or Live Event applications.