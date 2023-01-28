Road to ISE 2023: New Room Automation, Dedicated Vertical Market Solutions

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab) will give the Pro AV market its first glimpse of the new Lightware Advanced Room Automation (LARA) and dedicated vertical market solutions, at stand 3N200 at ISE 2023. Its launch spearheads a significant presence for Lightware at the show as it celebrates a quarter century in the business and outstanding financial results in the past year, with an increase of 150% in revenue in 2022, compared to the record revenue of 2021.

Expertise Across Different Vertical Markets

At the end of last year, Lightware announced the creation of a new business development team within the company. It has assigned dedicated vice presidents to the company’s main vertical markets: Education, Defense, Intelligence and Government, and Corporate. On the ISE Lightware stand, the company will address solutions dedicated to these vertical markets.

[Return to Office 2023] (opens in new tab)

Education

Lightware offers intuitive and easy-to-use solutions for educational institutions allowing students and educators to focus on the task at hand. Lightware demonstrates its benefits for the future of university lectures with VINX 1G AV over IP solution.

During this demo, visitors will be able to see how this solution works in a large auditorium, where the teacher can share their display from the podium, or they can easily give permission to the students to present theirs instead.

Defense; Intelligence and Government

High-performance AV-over-IP networking and collaboration technology UBEX will be put through its paces live in a special Flight Simulator which is a tailor-made solution for training fighter pilots. Attendees to the Lightware UBEX Demo will see how the Pilot Trainer is able to switch the trainee simulator screen to the main large display and take control of the station via the USB KVM feature of the joystick controls.

[AVoIP Standards: The Fight to Get It Right] (opens in new tab)

Corporate Solutions and Growing Partnerships

Lightware is at the forefront of building meeting rooms of the future, providing BYOM solutions for the Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex platforms.

Experts from the company’s new AV integration division will highlight at the show a joint bundle product with Cisco and deeper collaborations with leading brands Barco, Poly, and Logitech. Lightware is also cooperating with monitoring companies, such as Utelogy and TAD Monitor so ISE visitors will be able to view joint technical solutions at the show.

LARA, the future-proof room automation at ISE 2023

LARA is Lightware’s first pro AV software based on Agile, bringing system integrators a future-proof deployment model for supporting virtual or in-person collaboration across a range of collaboration spaces, allowing users to focus on their meetings and presentations instead of managing room logistics. ISE visitors will be able to discover the huge potential of the new room automation system built in the Taurus and MMX2 matrix switcher series, demonstrating its effectiveness in the Education, Defense and Corporate areas as well.

[Road to ISE 2023: Products, Updates, News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central] (opens in new tab)

Lightware Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Lightware also reaches an important milestone in 2023 since its beginnings in 1998, when Gergely Vida, CEO at Lightware Visual Engineering and three other friends created the company in Budapest. ISE will be the first occasion to celebrate this 25th anniversary, after a year marked by important challenges in the industry.

In 2023, Lightware’s aim will be to focus on its customers’ needs, delivering viable solutions above expectations, with an uncompromising level of customer service and support. Lightware will also strengthen its vertical market solutions, some of which will be present at ISE.

“We have grown and expanded rapidly in the past few years to now being present in over 30 countries, with a global team of 350+ people," Vida said. "Thank you to everyone who has supported our journey so far and to our amazing employees for their hard work and dedication. We invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.”