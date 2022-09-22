Lightware Welcomes New Vice President of Education

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab) welcomed Roger Takacs as vice president of education. Takacs will play an instrumental role in developing and growing business in the education channel.

Roger Takacs (Image credit: Lightware)

Takacs has more than 20 years of success in sales and executing strategic initiatives across several key verticals, including education. Takacs has worked with many industry-leading manufacturers, including Crestron, Atlona, and Custom Display Solutions, and integration companies, such as CompView, MCSi, and The Intellisys Group. Takacs has a passion for technology and explaining complex technologies in a manner that is easy to understand. Takacs holds an MBA from Thunderbird, The American Graduate School of International Management, and a double Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. In addition to his successful professional career, Takacs is an active volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club and Little League International.

“We continue to expand our team with many of the industry’s most widely respected professionals,” said Jason Tirado, president of Lightware Visual Engineering. “We are focused on building relationships with customers, consultants and integrators and demonstrating our confidence in Lightware’s innovative solutions. We are thrilled to welcome Roger to our team as we invest in the education channel. We firmly believe that AV technology should support the learning process instead of causing unnecessary distraction. We continue to develop solutions to tackle the unique challenges that teachers and students face in any classroom.”

“I'm excited to join a fast-growing company that is focused on open architecture audio visual solutions as well as the much-needed USB switching solutions for today's conferencing needs," Takacs added. "In today's era of supply chain issues with control manufacturers, it's nice to be able to offer solutions that will work with any control platform on the market today.”

Lightware’s latest hire is the next strategic step in expanding on specific verticals the professional AV industry supports. Lightware is focused on building classrooms of the future. Lightware offers intuitive and automated room control solutions for educational institutions that allow teachers to access and control their classroom’s AV equipment to engage with their students seamlessly.