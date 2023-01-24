Road to ISE 2023: Haivision Command 360 to Debut to Global Market

Haivision Systems will showcase its high-performance visual collaboration platform, Haivision Command 360, to the global market at ISE 2023 in Barcelona.

[Everything You Need for ISE 2023: The AV Network ISE 2023 News Hub] (opens in new tab)

From Jan. 31-Feb. 3, Haivision will unveil Command 360 at Stand 5J175. ISE attendees will get a first-hand look and experience the power of Command 360, which includes:

Easy, Fast Deployment: Users can quickly set up their operation or command center, whether they maintain a single or multi-site operation model. Haivision works closely with its customers to understand use case needs, identify pain points, and deliver the best solution to get the job done. There’s no custom programming or extensive training required.

Users can quickly set up their operation or command center, whether they maintain a single or multi-site operation model. Haivision works closely with its customers to understand use case needs, identify pain points, and deliver the best solution to get the job done. There’s no custom programming or extensive training required. User-friendly Intuitive Control: Easily establish, customize, and maintain a video wall for situational awareness and visual collaboration with the intuitive Command 360 platform. Users gain unmatched control of how operation or command center content is displayed with a wealth of features, streamlined workflows, and a highly advanced user interface.

Easily establish, customize, and maintain a video wall for situational awareness and visual collaboration with the intuitive Command 360 platform. Users gain unmatched control of how operation or command center content is displayed with a wealth of features, streamlined workflows, and a highly advanced user interface. Enhanced Security: With robust security features and centralized control, administrators can easily establish user permissions by defining the actions each role and group can access.

Haivision will also showcase its latest video networking and broadcast contribution solutions including 4K/UHD bonded cellular technology for broadcasting live events from anywhere. With pristine HEVC image quality and powered by both SRT and SST protocols, Haivision video transmitters and mobile encoding solutions, including the best-in-class Haivision Pro video transmitter and the versatile StreamHub transceiver, offer the greatest workflow flexibility and the lowest end-to-end latency over 5G networks.