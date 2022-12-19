Road to ISE 2023: Datapath to Reveal Next Generation VSN Processors

Datapath will be providing a glimpse of the future at ISE 2023 as it unveils the latest improvements to its renowned VSN video wall processors.

Datapath VSN controllers are engineered from the ground up for maximum performance, reliability, and efficiency. They capture, process, and display content on video walls supporting a range of industries, from small corporate meeting rooms to large critical control rooms and prestige installations.

The next generation VSN includes support for a 12th generation (Alder Lake) Intel Core i9 processor, with memory options available up to 64GB (ECC and non ECC). USB 3.0 is also now included to support high transfer speeds and connectivity to the latest devices.

Each VSN is customized with a range of Intel processors and memory options, and can be preconfigured with Datapath Image graphics, Vision capture, and SQX IP decode cards for specific project requirements of any size.

With the new 2023 models, the chassis has also been redesigned, optimizing airflow to improve heat management and reduce noise. This new design, along with a new platinum rated redundant power supply, makes this the most efficient VSN to date. The new chassis also includes hot-swappable fans, enabling uninterrupted 24/7 use and maintenance in the most critical installations.

“We are thrilled to be introducing our next gen, flagship processors to the market,” said Matthew Tibbitt, product manager at Datapath. “ISE is an excellent window on what the future holds for the AV industry, and we look forward to receiving feedback from our customers as our new VSN designs are seen for the first time.”

The latest derivative of Datapath VSN processors, set for worldwide availability in the coming months, are the perfect partner to Datapath’s Aetria solution for the design, operation and management of video content. Datapath will have a fully operational Aetria demo suite on their ISE booth, where visitors can receive a one-to-one overview of their multi-award-winning platform. Datapath have a multi-lingual sales team from across Europe in attendance at ISE, ensuring fluent conversations in a choice of language.

Datapath’s Hall 3 booth will also see their new SDVoE capture card being shown at ISE for the first time. With dual 4k/60 capture capability, the VisionSC-S2 card meets the SDVoE Alliance’s stringent parameters for minimum latency and high-quality resolution in real-time applications in verticals such as Medical, Oil and Gas and Government.