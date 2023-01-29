Road to ISE 2023: AudioControl to Showcase New Products

AudioControl (opens in new tab) will be celebrating 45 years by displaying its newest premium home entertainment solutions to attendees at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The AudioControl booth will include 8K home theater products, new 70-volt amplifier technology with available Dante network connectivity, and innovative solutions to support the CI installer.

8K Home Theater

AudioControl Home theater products are the definitive choice for specialists looking to deliver best-performing systems to their clients. New versions of their lineup X-Series immersive processors and receivers feature HDMI 2.1 with HDCP2.3 support and accept 8K signals. These ultra-premium 16-channel immersive audio preamp/processors and AVRs enable home theater specialists and AV integrators to create systems that deliver new levels of precision, power, and control. They also support the most sought-after immersive surround formats and advanced room correction to accommodate every project and the most discerning enthusiasts. All these features and outstanding technology has been elegantly wrapped within modern industrial design.

The Architect Model P250EQ Amplifier

(Image credit: AudioControl)

The AudioControl Architect Model P250EQ, a high-power 2-channel amplifier engineered with an emphasis on sound quality plus key features for the custom installation channel, will make its European debut at the 2023 ISE show. The P250EQ only requires a 1U rack space yet delivers the performance and functionality of much larger solutions. The foundation of the AudioControl P250EQ is the company’s Constant Power Mode amplifier design that provides exceptional clarity and balance into any loudspeaker. Output power is 250-Watts per channel into 8, 4 and 2-Ohm loads. Integrators will appreciate the impressive array of inputs designed to accommodate every application, plus three selectable EQ curves, engineered to enhance the performance of commonly deployed architectural loudspeakers.

CM Series 70-Volt Amplifiers with Optional Dante Connectivity

(Image credit: AudioControl)

AudioControl CM Series amplifiers have established a new standard of performance in the realm of 70-volt amplifiers. The CM Series amps use a highly sophisticated Constant Power Mode architecture featuring GaN (Gallium Nitride) semiconductors—engineered by AudioControl to deliver more output power, greater efficiency, and enhanced sound quality—surpassing the performance of conventional 70-volt solutions. CM Series amplifiers feature optional Dante digital audio networking capability (available later in 2023) along with the flexibility of both 70-volt and 4/8-Ohm (Dual-Mode) compatibility. These performance amplifiers are ideally suited for commercial and residential AV installations, delivering high-quality audio performance, build quality, channel matrixing, and an intuitive DSP engine.

Director Series Amplifiers—the Ultimate Entertainment Solution for CI Professionals

AudioControl’s Director Series amplifiers offers 100 watts/8-Ohms, 200 watts/4-Ohms per channel into 16-channel and 8-channel models. Director D Series and M Series models feature a powerful DSP engine that includes graphic and parametric equalization by zone. Director M Series amps are equipped with a switching matrix, delivering the highest quality entertainment programming to any zone with flexibility.

With Director Series amps, integrators can tailor the sound based on DSP profiles of leading speaker brands as part of AudioControl’s Sound Partners Program, and then fine tune the sound by individual zones. AudioControl Director Series amplifiers can be used as a standalone solution or as part of a complete smart home environment with drivers available for popular third-party control systems including Crestron, Savant, RTI, and Control 4. Most critically, AudioControl has provided integrators with the flexibility to deliver eight channels of premium performance from a 1U (M4800) or a 2U shallow (M4840) chassis to accommodate nearly any system configuration. Two 2U 16-channel amplifiers (M6400, M6800) round out the Director M Series lineup.