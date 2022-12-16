Road to ISE 2023: Atlona to Celebrate 20 Years in Business

Atlona (opens in new tab) travels to ISE 2023 next month to celebrate an important company milestone while debuting several product innovations and demos that accentuate the company’s sharpened vertical focus. As the new year dawns, Atlona turns 20 and begins its fourth year in operation under Panduit’s ownership. Both offer insights into how Atlona has evolved over two decades, and how emerging customer needs, industry trends, and Panduit’s AV/IT (opens in new tab) vision point to Atlona’s future direction.

The Atlona story began 20 years ago inside a Silicon Valley garage as a manufacturer of cables, adapters, and video converters sold direct to residential end users. Fast forward to ISE 2011 and Atlona would make its first appearance at ISE introducing digital connectivity solutions to the EMEA market. Since then, ISE has since served as the company’s launchpad for key product lines, including 4K/UHD Extension over HDBaseT in 2015, collaboration systems for soft codec-based conferencing platforms in 2016, IP-based AV control (Velocity) in 2017, and Wireless BYOD (AT-OME-52W) in 2020.

[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona comes to ISE 2023 (Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Jan. 31-Feb. 3, Stand 5J500) with enhanced capabilities to the AV-over-IP platform, OmniStream, that raise the bar for visual quality, performance, and integration convenience in networked AV deployments. Atlona will also present the latest innovations in its Velocity, Omega, Captivate, and its HDR product portfolio. The host of new product introductions, along with a sleek booth redesign that emphasizes Atlona’s focus on the corporate and education verticals, prove that Panduit continues to invest in the company’s future.

“For 20 years, Atlona has been a company that looks forward, propelled by employees that prioritize innovation, quality, and a simplified user experience in every product they develop,” said Jamey Swigert, executive director, Atlona. “ISE 2023 is our opportunity to demonstrate how Atlona has grown from its humble connectivity beginnings into a complete AV/IT solutions provider for meeting spaces, classrooms and collaboration environments of all sizes.”

[Road to ISE 2023: Sustainability in AV (SAVe) to Participate for First Time] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona will showcase new and existing products from its core product lines across three focused demonstrations:

Corporate Zone: This zone will focus on meeting room automation solutions that reduce startup times to simplify presentation and collaboration. Demonstrations will show how users can take control of USB peripherals for laptop-driven presentations with the Omega AT-OME-MS42 switcher, and wirelessly cast from tablets and smartphones using the AT-WAVE-101 wireless presentation platform. Atlona’s new Captivate meeting room products (the AT-CAP-FC110 ePTZ camera and AT-CAP-SP100 speakerphone) will be shown at ISE for the first time. Expanding on the simplified user experience theme, visitors will see how Atlona’s AT-OCS-900N network-enabled occupancy sensor and Velocity AV Control work in tandem to enhance background automation and active control.

This zone will focus on meeting room automation solutions that reduce startup times to simplify presentation and collaboration. Demonstrations will show how users can take control of USB peripherals for laptop-driven presentations with the Omega AT-OME-MS42 switcher, and wirelessly cast from tablets and smartphones using the AT-WAVE-101 wireless presentation platform. Atlona’s new Captivate meeting room products (the AT-CAP-FC110 ePTZ camera and AT-CAP-SP100 speakerphone) will be shown at ISE for the first time. Expanding on the simplified user experience theme, visitors will see how Atlona’s AT-OCS-900N network-enabled occupancy sensor and Velocity AV Control work in tandem to enhance background automation and active control. Education Zone: This zone will emphasize ease of connectivity for instructors to connect and use in-room video and audio systems in larger learning spaces. Atlona will show how the Omega AT-OME-PS62 supports diverse connectivity options (HDMI, USB, DisplayPort) for instruction and learning, including interactive white boards. Atlona’s AT-GAIN-120 provides distributed audio for in-room learners while AT-HDVS-CAM PTZ cameras, working with the OME-PS62, can support both physical and remote learners from the same system.

This zone will emphasize ease of connectivity for instructors to connect and use in-room video and audio systems in larger learning spaces. Atlona will show how the Omega AT-OME-PS62 supports diverse connectivity options (HDMI, USB, DisplayPort) for instruction and learning, including interactive white boards. Atlona’s AT-GAIN-120 provides distributed audio for in-room learners while AT-HDVS-CAM PTZ cameras, working with the OME-PS62, can support both physical and remote learners from the same system. Control Products Zone: Atlona launched the award-winning Velocity as the industry’s first IP-based AV control system six years ago. At ISE 2023, Atlona will debut Velocity Premier Services – Remote Gateway (AT-VPS-RG), a powerful online resource for integrators and system operators. Visitors will learn how to remotely configure, manage, and support multiple rooms over the internet using the VPS-RG, and present new room configuration and management features for physical Velocity hardware gateways, software gateways and touch panels.

Also at ISE 2023, Atlona will also introduce its next generation of HDR distribution amplifiers that emphasize Atlona’s continued innovation for installed HDBaseT systems. More details on these and other new products will follow in January.