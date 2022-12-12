Road to ISE 2023: Sustainability in AV (SAVe) to Participate for First Time

Sustainability in AV (opens in new tab) (SAVe) is participating in the global Pro AV and systems integration show, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), which takes place in Barcelona on Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023. SAVe encourages stakeholders in the audiovisual field to take concerted action to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

“We’re thrilled to bring SAVe to the Impact Lounge at ISE 2023 for the first time,” explained Christina De Bono, founder and president of SAVe. “From climate change and environmental degradation to poverty and inequality, the challenges we face are profound, diverse—and getting worse. We must work together on a global level, as businesses, as educational institutions, and as nations to achieve these critical goals before it’s too late. Please stop by the Impact Lounge to learn more and get involved.”

“We are delighted to welcome SAVe to ISE 2023. We recognize the importance of sustainability for the AV industry, and we are delighted to welcome SAVe to our new Impact Lounge," commented Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "This space offers visitors the chance to meet with organizations making a difference in the industry: Women in Live Music (WILM), ISE sustainability partner SAVe and media and entertainment industry community The Circle Society. I encourage everyone to take the time to visit them to find out more about their work and achievements.”

SAVe will be located in the Impact Lounge area of Congress Square, right at the heart of the Fira Barcelona. The Congress Square location can be found in the central aisle between Halls 4 and 6 and Halls 5 and 7.

A variety of activities will be held throughout the show including short overview presentations at the Legrand AV booth 3N500, daily at 4 pm, a happy hour reception, in partnership with Edge (formerly USAV Group), in the Influencer Lounge, Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4-5 p.m., as well as a 30-minute educational session, in partnership with AVIXA, as part of the Tech Talks English program Friday, Feb. 3, from 12-12:30 p.m. (All times local).