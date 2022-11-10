Atlona Expands Omega Series with Versatile New Switcher

Atlona has added another versatile yet cost-effective new switcher to its Omega Series of AV integration solutions for modern presentation, collaboration, and videoconferencing applications. Available immediately, the AT-OME-MH21-CP features HDMI and USB-C inputs, advanced integration capabilities, USB-C device charging, and a built-in USB 3.0 hub for video conferencing peripherals or touch displays.

The OME-MH21-CP combines all of the functionality of Atlona’s popular AT-OME-MH21 switcher with the ability to charge devices such as laptops, tablets, and mobile phones through the new switcher’s USB-C port. “The original OME-MH21 continues to offer a powerful yet cost-effective AV and USB data integration solution for huddle rooms, small meeting spaces, and other gathering areas,” said Paul Krizan, product manager at Atlona. “The OME-MH21-CP offers all of the same benefits and adds further value by enabling a presenter or meeting participant to charge their device while seated at the meeting table without additional power supplies or cables.

The OME-MH21-CP’s inputs and output are HDCP 2.2 compliant and support 4K, 60 Hz, 4:4:4 video as well as HDR. High-quality 4K to 1080p downscaling is available when the switcher is connected to an HD display. Meanwhile, the OME-MH21-CP’s USB-C input provides direct AV interfacing with recent laptops and mobile devices plus data connectivity to the integrated USB 3.0 hub, along with the aforementioned device charging ability. The USB-C connection combines with the switcher’s two USB type A ports and USB type B interface to support up to two host PCs plus two peripheral devices such as microphones, speakerphones, cameras, soundbars, or interactive displays. This is ideal for software-based video conferencing applications, enabling easy switching of video and USB together between host PCs.

The OME-MH21-CP also offers integration and user convenience features including automatic display control, audio de-embedding, and automatic input selection, which intelligently switches between inputs when sources are added or removed for touch-free operation. Like other Atlona Omega switchers, the OME-MH21-CP can be configured and monitored remotely over a LAN or WAN through the Atlona Management System and is backed by a 10-year limited product warranty.