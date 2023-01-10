Road to ISE 2023: 1 SOUND to Introduce the Cannon Series

1 SOUND is launching the Cannon C8, a full-range, high-fidelity coaxial loudspeaker that will complete its Cannon Series. The Cannons are unique point sources that boast extended low frequency for their size. This particular model utilizes an 8-inch driver with a coaxially mounted 1-inch silk dome high frequency element and has a 7-inch rear-facing passive radiator specifically tuned to extend bass frequencies. Instead of using a compression driver, the Cannons’ silk dome driver is specifically designed to enable high sound pressure, improve sound quality, and cool the driver for consistency and durability over time. This enables the C8 to have its clear, musical sound quality with an impressive lack of distortion at higher volumes.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

These key build features are why the C8 sounds hi-fi with a bandwidth of 55 Hz-18 kHz and a maximum SPL of 120 dB. This speaker has two Speakon connectors and a 2-circuit switch allowing for a choice of 2 mixes with a 4-wire cable. The C8 has an elegant finish and design. It is 10 inches wide and tall with a robust build that allows this loudspeaker, like all 1 SOUND loudspeakers, to be IP55 indoor/outdoor rated and salt water resistant. The C8 is available in an install version as well as custom colors and wood finishes available.

1 SOUND will be officially launching and showcasing the new C8 at ISE Barcelona at the end of this month. Be the first to see this loudspeaker and visit 1 SOUND in the Audio Hall at booth 7H600.