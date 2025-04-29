1 SOUND Loudspeakers Keep the Party Going at Mosaic Nightclub

After a major production upgrade, Mosaic Nightclub in Kansas City has reopened its doors—reintroducing itself with a high-performance 1 SOUND audio system that enhances its club sound for partygoers.

[Pro AV Takes Center Stage in Sports Bars and Music Venues]

Located in the heart of the Kansas City Power & Light District, Mosaic is known for its high-energy events and sleek design, including an indoor dance floor that opens onto an outdoor balcony overlooking the plaza. To match the versatility of the space, the audio system needed to be as dynamic as the club itself—delivering clarity and power while also standing up to the elements when the space transitions into open-air mode.

To meet those demands, the team at Definitive Pro Sound, led by Peter Bonavota, designed and installed a 1 SOUND system centered around the Contour CT212 loudspeakers paired with SUB2112 subwoofers. This combination forms a 5-way system that’s both articulate and clean—especially impressive at high volumes.

The CT212 is a long-throw point source loudspeaker with a max SPL of 145 dB, engineered to maintain extreme clarity without distortion. That lack of distortion translates directly to a better experience for guests, who can enjoy loud, immersive sound without ear fatigue—encouraging them to stay longer and keep the energy going. Research and feedback from previous 1 SOUND installations have consistently shown the impact of cleaner audio on guest experience and retention.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Two CT212s were flown as the main left and right loudspeakers using CT212 Fly Bars, with two SUB2112 subwoofers mounted in the ceiling to deliver deep, room-filling bass across the dance floor.

Inside the DJ booth, the monitoring system is equally powerful. Two Contour CT28 loudspeakers paired with two SUB215 subwoofers were installed using 1 SOUND accessories for clean, integrated mounting—ensuring the artist hears every nuance of their mix, no matter the volume.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For supplemental fill coverage—particularly in areas exposed to the club’s open-air layout—marine-grade Cannon C8 loudspeakers were installed using C-Clamps and L-Brackets for flexible aiming. The decision to use weather-resistant loudspeakers ensures that even if the club opens its windows or experiences exposure to outdoor conditions, performance and protection go hand-in-hand.

“The reopening of Mosaic marks a new era for Kansas City nightlife, and our investment in a world-class 1 SOUND audio system reflects that commitment," concluded Jason Bradley, director of entertainment and production, Kansas City Power & Light District. "This custom-designed system sets a new high bar for audio in KC, delivering clarity, power, and an immersive energy that rivals the top nightlife venues in the country. Music is meant to be heard and felt….and this system does both beautifully.”