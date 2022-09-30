How College Football Saturdays at FSU Got More Hyped Thanks to 1 Sound

Florida State University’s Football Program decided to do a complete renovation on their locker room, team meeting rooms, and coaching offices for this upcoming season. This elite team believes in being the best on and off the field and they wanted to take that into the redesign of their locker room. All Pro Integrated Systems came in understanding the mission of how FSU Seminoles wanted to maintain the level of being the best in all areas of the department and designed in 1 SOUND loudspeakers for the locker room’s audio system. The locker room is the center piece of the football program’s space, they wanted up-to-date, innovative graphics and technology.

“We wanted it to be unique and be the showcase of this facility," said Mark Robinson, director of football operations. “We are one of the top, if not the top national program, so we didn't want to model after anyone else.

(Image credit: 1 Sound)

“It makes the players feel great, it makes the coaches feel great. It’s going to help us every day to have a more functional place, as well as be something we can show off when recruits are here.”

In the locker room, 1 SOUND’s Cannon C6 coaxials were deployed throughout. The C6 has extended low frequency to 60 Hz and are high fidelity. These small but loud speakers paired with Wall Subs (WSUB45) are distributed throughout the space provide the pre and postgame hype-music. The Cannons and Wall Subs were hung with C-Clamps which allow for easy aiming.

(Image credit: 1 Sound)

“The new lockers, it is going to lighten the place up," said Michael Alford, FSU director of athletics. "It really has a flow to it. It tells our history. It tells the historic aspects of Florida State football. It is also bringing in the latest technology to our coaching staff. It is something that we are really proud of. Something we are really looking forward to showing our donors and fans alike.”