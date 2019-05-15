Riedel to Showcase Latest Innovations at InfoComm 2019

At InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, FL, Riedel Communications will showcase its latest innovations for communications and real-time signal distribution for a broad range of audiovisual applications, including live performance and broadcast. Riedel solutions—including the MediorNet decentralized network, Artist digital matrix intercom system, and Bolero wireless intercom—are used worldwide to handle events ranging from local events to global games.

"We always look forward to InfoComm, and this year is no exception," said Joyce Bente, president, Riedel Communications North America. "We are incredibly excited about the new Artist-1024 node and its astounding port density in just a 2 RU package. This new node is a perfect example of the power of IP infrastructures since it allows clients to keep their existing Artist frames and grow into IP by simply adding nodes. And we will have some colorful additions to our Bolero beltpacks, as well. We hope to see you in Orlando in June!"



Image 1 of 3 Artist-1024 Intercom Node The new Artist-1024 node is a powerful new addition to the Artist intercom ecosystem, according to the company. Artist-1024 features 1024 ports in 2 RU and is targeted toward IP installations with its full SMPTE ST 2110-30/31 (AES67) compliance. Artist-1024 introduces a range of technical innovations centered on software-definable Universal Interface Cards (UIC). Image 2 of 3 MediorNet Processing App Riedel's new MediorNet Processing App provides an advanced suite of powerful, decentralized signal processing capabilities to every MediorNet network. Built on the MicroN 80Gb media distribution hardware, Riedel's newest app adds up/down/cross-conversion, color correction, and mulitviewers. The new Processing App includes two channels of up/down/cross-conversion, four channels of color correction in the RBG and YCbCr color spaces, and two multiviewer screens. Image 3 of 3 Bolero Standalone Wireless Intercom System Riedel's all-new Bolero Standalone Application is a license-enabled upgrade for the company's category-defining Bolero wireless intercom system that delivers several performance enhancements along with standalone capabilities. With the Bolero Standalone Application, antennas are daisy-chained to each other in a line or a redundant ring via a low-latency, synchronized TDM network.

Other new capabilities provided by the Bolero update include individual rotary programming, Bluetooth headset support, and a new beltpack QuickMute feature that allows users to set the volume of all channels to zero easily.