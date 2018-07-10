Revolution Acoustics Launches Invisible Audio Solution for Drop Ceilings

The What: Revolution Acoustics has launched the Ubiqui-T360 ceiling tile mounting system for the SSP6 Multiducer, designed to bring the company’s constant-SPL planar wave audio technology to any drop ceiling with no change in the visible appearance.

The What Else: Ubiqui-T360 mount attaches in as few as two minutes to an existing ceiling tile, after which an SSP6 Multiducer unit is screwed into place. Once installed, each speaker provides 360-degree coverage of up to 1,200 square feet, with power handling of up to 150 watts (400 watts instantaneous peak).

Ubiqui-T360 panel with SSP6 transducer

“Consultants and integrators have long been looking for an invisible audio solution for suspended ceilings, especially for sound masking applications,” said Revolution Acoustics CEO Bob Katz. “The Ubiqui-T360 easily fills this need while providing an unmatched value proposition. We provide more uniform coverage, with constant SPL and frequency response, using far fewer speakers than you would need with traditional point-source ceiling speakers.”

The Bottom Line: The Ubiqui-T360 panel is sized to fit within 2-foot by 2-foot, 2-foot by 4-foot, or metric-equivalent sized ceiling panels and does not require any tools for installation.