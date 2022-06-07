Renkus-Heinz Heads to InfoComm 2022 Showcasing Award-Winning Sound Solutions

Renkus-Heinz (opens in new tab), a global leader in advanced sound solutions, is reprising its comprehensive, high-level participation at InfoComm 2021 by returning to InfoComm 2022 with an ambitious showcase of its product lines including the brand-new and award-winning PCX Series featuring Passive UniBeam technology. Renkus-Heinz invites InfoComm attendees to visit Booth W3103 and Demo Room W216 to experience the sound revolution themselves.

“InfoComm 2022 offers an opportunity for our customers, distributors, sales reps, and clients to get an up-close look at the technological advances Renkus-Heinz has made in the past year. We are bringing many of our most exciting new products to the show,” said Dudley McLaughlin, national sales manager at Renkus-Heinz. “On the booth and in the demo room will be the SA/SX28 subwoofer, CA/CX121M 12-inch stage monitor, ICC-RN & -RD1 lineup and the ICLive X. InfoComm 2022 also serves as our domestic reveal of the new, award-winning PCX Series.”

[How the Renkus-Heinz PCX Series is Redefining Column Loudspeaker Category] (opens in new tab)

The PCX Series

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The newest product from Renkus-Heinz, the PCX Series provides AV contractors, consultants and sound system engineers an additional solution in the shape of a unique passive loudspeaker. The PCX series is a range of passive columns that feature the implementation of UniBeam steering in the passive domain. The UniBeam is implemented in a passive crossover network to address each driver with a uniquely designed passive filter network to generate a downward steered asymmetrical vertical lobe to deliver consistent coverage from the front of the room to back while being flush mounted on the wall. Available in three, weather-resistant sizes—PCX4, PCX8 and PCX16, all PCX Series models include 3-inch full-range drivers and have an ultra-sleek appearance for minimal architectural intrusion in any room.

The S Series

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz.)

The S Series features an SA/SX28 subwoofer, a highly compact yet impressive subwoofer that allows for flexible and discreet placement in a variety of install and portable scenarios—the ideal under-seat subwoofer for houses of worship, theaters, and other installations where aesthetics are of the utmost importance.

The C Series

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz )

The CA/CX121M 12-inch stage monitor serves not only as a monitor but is also an excellent choice for portable and installed PA functions. The innovative design of the CA/CX121M results in maximum intelligibility and transparency in a highly capable and compact package.

Iconyx Compact Series

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The multi award-winning ICC12/3 -RN & -RD1 lineup completes the Iconyx Compact Series portfolio—a line that was first launched as a response to integrators seeking coherent and steerable sound solutions in highly problematic acoustic spaces. The -RD1 models add improved interoperability and flexibility through Dante audio-over-IP functionality.

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors] (opens in new tab)

ICLive X

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The ICLive X is the most scalable, high output, steerable array system on the market. Featuring six 19-mm compression drivers coaxially mounted in front of two 8-inch woofers, it is extremely flexible and perfect for any live sound application.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to demo our new PCX Series for InfoComm attendees. We look forward to connecting with our partners and building on the great work of InfoComm 2021,” adds Graham Hendry, vice president of strategic development at Renkus-Heinz.