Renkus-Heinz Delivers a High-Quality Sound Experience for Hall in Albert Einstein's Home Town

From corporate meetings to formal galas, the Congress Centrum Ulm in Southern Germany, is a destination venue for a wide range of top-tier science, economic and cultural events. The center's 11,500-square foot, 1,500-seat "Einstein Saal," or Einstein Hall, and the foyer of the Congress Centrum Ulm (CCU) recently underwent a sound system re-design with Renkus-Heinz ICLive loudspeakers playing an integral role for a smart, future-proof audio upgrade.

[Renkus-Heinz Makes Splash on SilverYachts' Mega-Yacht Fleet]

Named after Albert Einstein, who was born in Ulm in 1879, the CCU's Einstein Hall features a movable stage and proscenium for use as an orchestra pit or stage extension. The venue's vast wood-paneled walls, towering ceiling and tiered balconies create a stunning view toward the main stage. While architecturally appealing, these characteristics lead to acoustic challenges.

[Renkus-Heinz Expands Iconyx Compact Series]

With the new audio system, the city of Ulm, property developer of the CCU, wanted to deliver a high-quality sound experience to every seat in the house and employed the audio consultant office HF-Medientechnk to design the new audio system with a special emphasis on the spoken word. Live music- including full orchestral performances- also feature in the venue. HF-Medientechnik modeled the acoustics of the hall with EASE software and auditioned several loudspeakers to find the best solution for the space. The ICLive system from Renkus-Heinz resulted in the best solution for the space. At the same time, the system was compact enough to allow the use of additional mobile equipment of external event promoters at the sides of the stage without any restrictions.

[Willamette University Upgrades Lecture Hall Audio with Renkus-Heinz Arrays]

The ICLive digitally steerable array system from Renkus-Heinz is a highly versatile loudspeaker system intended to be used in higher-output applications. The system provides designers with the headroom, steer-ability and directivity needed to deliver consistent coverage and clarity for large, acoustically difficult spaces.

Renkus-Heinz's ICLive C Series loudspeakers: outstanding performance at a competitive price point. (Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

ICLive loudspeakers use Renkus-Heinz BeamWare to form tailored beams of sound that, when directed toward the audiences, are steered away from other surfaces that may cause unwelcomed echoes and reverberation. ICLive brings together high-performance acoustical components and powerful software in practical, modular systems that virtually disappear in most applications. The result of the system is a convincingly homogeneous sound field.

[South Windsor H.S. New Audio System Powered by Renkus-Heinz]

fein.media, the integrator for the project installed the technology and Renkus-Heinz´ German distributor MediasPro configured and commissioned the speakers. Two ICLive loudspeaker arrays and two ICLX-118S subwoofers located on each side of the stage now provide uniform sound coverage across the hall. The main loudspeakers are supported by a mix of more than 30 Renkus-Heinz self-powered CA61 and CA81 loudspeakers in the space in front of the stage, as stage monitors, below the balcony, in the foyer, and as monitors in the control room.

'We Were Able to Create an Acoustically Beautiful Space'

"For locations such as Congress Centrum Ulm, the loudspeaker solution should provide not only great audio but also allow flexibility of events and at the same time help maintaining the architectural integrity of the space," noted MediasPro's Michael Voessing, Renkus-Heinz distributor in Germany. "With architecturally unobtrusive sound solutions from Renkus-Heinz we were able to create an acoustically beautiful space.

The Renkus-Heinz C Series loudspeakers provide outstanding performance at a competitive price point. The self-powered CA models come equipped with the advanced SA series power amplifiers, featuring optional RHAON Network Control or Dante inputs. With these features, all CA models are compatible with all other self-powered Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers, including the Renkus-Heinz steerable columns.

[Renkus-Heinz Expands C Series Line with Compact CA/CX121M Stage Monitor]

In choosing Renkus-Heinz for the Einstein Hall update, the team of the city of Ulm, the operator Maritim Hotel Ulm, HF-Medientechnik, fein.media, and MediasPro worked to ensure that guests receive an exceptional and immersive audio experience. For the CCU, an audio system that can accommodate a wide range of events--from spoken word to music--was mission-critical and Renkus-Heinz speakers helped accomplish just that.