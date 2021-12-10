Renkus-Heinz Makes Splash on SilverYachts' Mega-Yacht Fleet

'With Renkus-Heinz we know we provide guests with entertainment-grade audio to withstand the harsh elements of open waters while sounding sensational,' said SilverYachts exterior outfitting manager Ben Bassett-Scarfe.

SilverYachts is a custom, high-performance super-yacht builder located near Perth, Australia. The firm is known for its architecturally impressive yacht builds and technological innovation found onboard. Curating quality experiences at sea is vital to SilverYachts, and audio is crucial to ensuring guests feel immersed in the entertainment. Thus the team at SilverYachts continues to trust Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers for weatherized sound solutions onboard all the mega-yachts it manufactures.

"At SilverYachts, we aim to create a memorable entertainment experience at sea," said SilverYachts exterior outfitting manager Ben Bassett-Scarfe. "From those purchasing for full-time living or vacations to those who are chartering the yacht, a SilverYachts vessel always outshines those around it. Renkus-Heinz is one very important tool that allows us to do just that. With Renkus-Heinz we know we provide guests with entertainment-grade audio to withstand the harsh elements of open waters while sounding sensational."

The six current vessels manufactured by SilverYachts all incorporate Renkus-Heinz loudspeaker technology onboard. Notably, the 85.3-meter Bold nestles 12 Two-Way Complex Conic Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers and two 12-inch Renkus-Heinz subwoofers into the combination hangar-cinema-disco-entertainment section. The loudspeakers deliver crisp, intelligible audio to captivate viewers during movies and immerse guests on the dance floor.

The loudspeakers utilize a versatile enclosure design to protect the loudspeakers from saltwater, ocean air, and other harsh elements the vessel encounters while at sea. Sea air and saltwater can quickly erode unprotected and ill-fit onboard technology. By investing in appropriate and protected technology, integrators and yacht owners save on the long-term costs of continually replacing damaged equipment. The Renkus-Heinz speaker-subwoofer duo on Bold has a protective weatherized coating and enhanced grille to shield the speakers from the elements.

In addition to Renkus-Heinz weatherized speakers, Bold also incorporates Lab Gruppen power amplifiers and BSS SoundWeb London Break In and Break Out Box Analogue Input and Output for networked audio distribution.

"The Renkus-Heinz speakers are now a pillar in how we build yachts," said Bassett-Scarfe. "We continue to integrate them into more and more spaces throughout. High-performance audio capable of withstanding the elements of the ocean is hard to come by, so receiving both from Renkus-Heinz motivates us to utilize the technology more."