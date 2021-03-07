Renkus-Heinz Expands C Series Line with Compact CA/CX121M Stage Monitor

The What: Renkus-Heinz has expanded its C Series line with the CA/CX121M, a compact, high-performing, and cost-effective stage monitor suitable for a multitude of applications.

Renkus-Heinz CA/CX121M Stage Monitor (Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The What Else: Available in both passive (CX121M) and powered (CA121M) models, the single 12-inch stage monitor/multipurpose loudspeaker combines Renkus-Heinz’s standards of quality and innovation with next-generation coaxial driver technology. With identical horizontal and vertical off axis performance, the artist is allowed greater freedom of movement without changes in frequency response, a capability made possible with acoustically time aligned point source, phase coherent devices. The result is maximum intelligibility and transparency in a highly capable and compact package, according to the company.

The Bottom Line: Designed not only as a stage monitor, the CA/CX121M is also a solid choice for portable and installed PA functions. It can be used as a pole-mounted side fill—using the optional pole adapter—or sound reinforcement system without the need to rotate or reconfigure the drive unit. Also, the UBRKT/CT121M mounting yoke is available to facilitate permanent installation configurations.