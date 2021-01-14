South Windsor H.S. New Audio System Powered by Renkus-Heinz

South Windsor High School—the home of the Bobcats in South Windsor, CT—recently updated its 660-seat theater on campus with a pro audio system that ensures every performance roars with crystal clear audio. And at the heart of the system are solutions from Renkus-Heinz.

“The previous audio system in the facility had very little directionality in the vertical plane which caused intelligibility issues,” said Bobby Kuhl, president and senior audio engineer at KJR Engineering, the audio consultant on the project. “If you hit a snare drum on stage, it came back to you just as loud. It wasn’t pretty. Further, there was a challenging mounting environment around the stage. We really only had a few specific areas where we could install the loudspeakers.”

Kuhl said those challenges led him to Renkus-Heinz, a brand that he says “sounds great in any environment.”

“When you have a problematic logistical environment for mounting, and problematic room acoustics, you know Renkus-Heinz is going to get the job done while sounding amazing,” Kuhl said. “And that’s what we got as a result. It sounds absolutely sensational in there now.”

The installation includes two Renkus-Heinz ICLive XL modules in arrays on both sides of the stage to cover the majority of the space. Two Renkus-Heinz ICLX118S subwoofers are installed in a central flown position above the stage in a cardioid end-fire arrangement, minimizing the energy of the subs on stage while still providing deep and powerful sub-bass to the rest of the room.

Three Renkus-Heinz CX62 two-way Complex Conic loudspeakers were also installed to provide complete coverage in the front few rows of the theater.

The system uses Audinate’s Dante for audio-over-IP connectivity throughout the space and connects to a QSC Q-SYS Core 110F for audio distribution, as well as both AV-over-IP native and third-party control over the entire system. A QSC CXD4.5Q amplifier powers the CX62 front fills.

Jereme Martineau, director of choral studies and theater management at South Windsor High School, said the space will be used for many events, from meetings where speech intelligibility will be key to impressive musical performances.

“I can’t wait for students to return so we can hear actual performances in here,” Martineau said. “My competition level show choir is 50 students who are singing and dancing with professional lighting and a live rock band. This system is going to bring that event to another level. I am still amazed we got this level of quality and coverage from just a few speakers.”