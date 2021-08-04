Renkus-Heinz Expands Iconyx Compact Series

The What: Renkus-Heinz is expanding its Iconyx Compact Series with the addition of the RDI lineup, which consists of the ICC 12/3-RD1, 24/3-RD1, 36/3-RD1 and 48/3-RD1.

The What Else: The RD1 lineup completes the Iconyx Compact Series portfolio launched in 2020 as a response to integrators seeking coherent and steerable sound solutions in problematic acoustic spaces. The RD1 models add improved interoperability and flexibility through Dante audio-over-IP functionality. They also bring new control options with integration into Crestron's remote control solutions and environments.

The Bottom Line: The very narrow profile allows the Iconyx Compact Series to blend into nearly any environment, while exceptional directivity helps control even the most challenging acoustics. This brings the premium performance of beam-steered line arrays to even the most architecturally sensitive spaces and provides more opportunities for integration in the house of worship, corporate, transportation, education, and government markets.

