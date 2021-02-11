Registration Opens for ISE 2021

Online visitor registration is now open for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2021, making its debut at Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía this June. The event will incorporate both live and online content.

“During the challenging times of the past nine months the importance of ISE to the global AV and systems integration business has never been more apparent," said Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems Events managing director. "Many exhibitors and attendees view the show as the catalyst for business recovery. People rely on ISE for inspiration, for finding new suppliers, keeping up with industry innovations, building lasting relationships, and for education. While ISE 2021 will be a little different this year, it will still provide all these opportunities and we look forward to reconnecting with you.”

The event’s new status as a hybrid event means that live content from the show floor will be merged with a digital program–including a live stage, break-out lounges, keynotes, hosted roundtables, one-on-one meets, plus highlights from ISE’s RISE Spotlight program.

Along with its co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA, ISE has been working in close participation with the City of Barcelona, the venue, and relevant authorities to ensure the show meets all current COVID protocols. ISE has recently published A Guide to Safe Visiting, outlining the safe practice protocols in place at the venue.

Pre-registration is required to attend the in-person portion of the event; there will be no on-site registration. Fo more information or to register, visit iseurope.org