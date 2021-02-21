Registration Opens for AIMS TechFest 2021

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will host AIMS TechFest 2021, a live interactive virtual event slated for March 9-10, with each day featuring four hours of programming.

Day one of AIMS TechFest 2021 will focus on the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) proposed set of open standards and specifications, and the benefits for pro AV workflows. Day two will explore remote audio production through a series of case studies and technical presentations.

"AIMS is committed to ongoing education around the use of open standards for media over IP, and this new virtual event will offer fresh perspectives on the value of IPMX in pro AV workflows, as well as the latest strategies for implementing remote audio production," said AIMS chairman Mike Cronk. "We look forward to meeting up with peers from across the industry to discuss current approaches to standards-based IP deployment."

In addition to providing presentations by industry experts, AIMS TechFest 2021 will also give attendees the opportunity for interaction and networking. Participants will be able to move freely in a dynamic, online environment including a reception area and main stage, two meeting rooms just for meeting up with industry friends and colleagues, and four rooms dedicated to lectures and discussions around AES67 and IPMX. Daily sessions will begin at 10 a.m. EST, with a coffee break at the halfway point.

For more information or to register, visit aimstechfest.com.