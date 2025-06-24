Christie Takes Visitors Under the OdySea

Arizona’s OdySea Aquarium is keeping up with the immersive trend with an enhanced lobby experience for its guests. The multi-level facility selected Christie HS Series laser projectors, Mystique software, and Pandoras Box software and servers for the new 360-degree, projection-mapping experience.

[Bringing the Magic of Immersive Experiences to Life]

OdySea Aquarium offers immersive, educational, and entertaining experiences for guests of all ages.It’s home to more than 6,000 animals, 300 species, and 70 exhibits. Now, guests to the aquarium begin their underwater journey as they enter OdySea’s lobby space that transforms the lobby with marine life and ocean sounds. Malvern Entertainment created six original, animated sequences that transport guests to the heart of the ocean, which are projection mapped onto the 23-foot walls of the oval-shaped lobby.

OdySea selected 12 Christie HS Series laser projectors, Pandoras Box Software and Servers, and Mystique, an automated camera-based alignment and recalibration solution, to create the experience. The 3D workspace feature in Pandoras Box is used in conjunction with Mystique to calculate the position of the projectors in the room and mask content from areas including the escalator, doors, and massive Aqua Globe fish tanks that are suspended from the lobby’s ceiling.

(Image credit: Christie)

Beyond the lobby, a 16x9-foot Christie 2.5mm pixel pitch LED video wall with full HD resolution delights guests with ocean-themed visuals in the aquarium’s café.

The project was integrated by CCS Presentation Systems and posed some unique challenges. In addition to projection mapping around the nine massive Aqua Globes, each filled with live fish, CCS worked closely with The Power Group, which was brought onboard to manage the electrical needs for the project, including a power upgrade.

“We were honored to be chosen to lead such an exciting project. This lobby installation was incredibly ambitious and pushed our team’s creativity and precision,” said Paul Gallagher, Account Executive, CCS Presentation Systems. “From the complex projection mapping and immersive audio to solving some tricky power challenges, we made sure every element worked exactly as promised. It’s a perfect example of how technology can truly become an experience.”

The result is a truly immersive, one-of-a-kind aquarium experience. “We want guests to feel like they’re in the middle of the deep blue sea the second they walk in. Not watching it—in it,” said Amram Knishinsky, CEO, OdySea Aquarium. “It’s no longer just a lobby—it’s a portal to the ocean.”

“We’re thrilled to have contributed to this stunning lobby transformation at OdySea, which further positions the aquarium as a ‘must-see’ destination in Scottsdale,” said Eric Rosenberg, channel manager, Christie. “Seeing our technology bring these visuals to life is a testament to what’s possible through innovative technology, collaboration, and bold vision.”