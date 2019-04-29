RealMotion to Launch New Gold Series Servers at InfoComm 2019

The What: RealMotion is planning to launch its new Gold Series servers at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 210. The Gold Series utilizes the latest video hardware and the RealMotion content creation platform to deliver up to four 4K content streams, and was designed to power interactive and generative FX installations.

The What Else: The five new Gold Series servers being introduced at InfoComm 2019 are designed to serve as the ‘bonding agent’ for permanent installations, binding content to sensors to tech infrastructure within a digital content experience. Built for longevity, reliability, and versatility, Gold Series servers can manage unlimited layers of different media types (video, images, web content, and more) and generate industry-standard real time content suited for engaging modern installations.

“We designed the Gold Series to serve as the backbone of digital media production pipelines, appealing to both AV integrators and content creators who want to provide clients with the best digital experiences and immersive or interactive installations,” explained RealMotion director Geoffrey Platt. “We wanted to develop a powerful yet practical platform and hardware that would encourage a user’s creativity, providing flexibility and room within their own workflow for their content creation process.”

The Bottom Line: The Gold Series includes the Nugget, 4Karat, 8Karat, 16Karat, and 16Karat Performance models, each designed for different real-time needs and complexities. Each server comes with a secure warranty agreement, video playback capabilities, and RealMotion’s proprietary Designer software built into it. The 4Karat, 8Karat, 16Karat, and 16Karat Performance models come with flexible input options, Dante Audio support, and are available with a Notch playback license.