Radial Shipping the Catapult Mini Snake System

The Catapult Mini RX

The What: Radial Engineering has announced that the Catapult Mini TX and RX are now shipping.

The What Else: The Radial Catapult Mini is the latest addition to the modular Catapult snake system, which provides the ability to drive four analog audio channels over a single shielded Cat 5 cable. The Catapult Mini TX (transmitter) and RX (receiver) both feature a compact steel chassis with a hardwired fan-out to four XLR connectors, providing a simple and rugged solution for delivering balanced analog audio between any two destinations without signal loss or degradation.

The Catapult Mini TX

The Catapult system connects via Cat 5 Ethernet cable, which is widely available, lightweight, and economical. As many buildings are already pre-wired for Cat 5, the Catapult Minis can take advantage of this to easily transmit audio between distant rooms without the need to install or supply new cabling.

The Bottom Line: All of the Radial Catapult modules are compatible with each other, and each is sold individually, providing the option to mix and match as needed. The Catapult Mini TX and RX can be used together as a pair to create a compact four-channel audio snake, or they can be matched with other Catapult modules that include splitting capabilities or transformer isolation—allowing you to select whichever combination best suits your application.