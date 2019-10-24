QSC Ships Attero Tech Synapse D32Mi Networked Audio Interface

The What: QSC has begun shipping the new Attero Tech Synapse D32Mi networked audio interface and released a supporting update to uniFY Control Panel software.

The What Else: This newest model in the Synapse series of 1U rack-mount network audio interfaces provides 32 mic/line analog inputs with studio-grade microphone preamps and Dante/AES67 connectivity, including up to 24-bit, 96kHz analog-to-Dante conversion. The inputs are available either as terminal block or DB25 connections.

[QSC Acquires Attero Tech]

The newest Synapse model offers front-panel and network control of mic preamp gain, phantom power, and muting. Easily assignable front-panel headphone volume control and source selection enable local input and Dante confidence monitoring at the rack position.

Redundant SFP expansion ports enable fiber connectivity for long-range signal extension, eliminating the need for media converters or switches in some applications. The redundant SFP expansion combines with a fully redundant Dante interface to enable simplified networking infrastructure. In addition, the DM32Mi can also be interfaced to an additional Synapse family I/O device creating a complete digital snake solution and eliminating the need for additional switches.

As with other many products in Attero Tech line, the Synapse D32Mi quickly integrates into the Q-SYS Ecosystem via its control plugin (available through the Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager within Q-SYS Designer Software) allowing for full device control.

This shipping announcement comes in tandem with the release of unIFY v3.4.0 Control Panel software, which adds monitoring, device configuration, and firmware update capabilities for the Synapse D32Mi and Axon C1 3rd Party Mode configuration.

The Bottom Line: The D32Mi's combination of high performance, channel density, flexible control capabilities, and native integration with the Q-SYS Ecosystem makes it well suited for studio, live event, and fixed-installation applications.