QSC Shipping CX-Q Series Four-Channel Network Amplifiers

The What: QSC has begun global shipments of the CX-Q Series network power amplifiers in four-channel models.

The What Else: The CX-Q Series network amplifiers utilize a Class-D hybrid powertrain design built upon the PL380 PowerLight amplifier platform, which has been installed in mission-critical installations around the world. They also feature two QSC amplifier innovations, FlexAmp and FAST (Flexible Summing Amplifier Technology), that combine to offer far more fluid power distribution options in a single amplifier.

CX-Q Series allows the integrator to choose between “Q” models, with network inputs as well as routable mic/line audio inputs that provide additional on-ramps to the Q-SYS Ecosystem, or “Qn” models, that feature only network audio inputs to reduce system cost when additional inputs are unnecessary. In addition, all models are capable of Low Z, 70V, and 100V direct drive.

“The addition of CX-Q Series amplifiers to a Q-SYS design is an ideal illustration of a true, native ecosystem approach to system design,” said Sanjay Kulkarni, senior director, amplifier product development, QSC. “Not only are integrators able to take advantage of a next-generation amplifier design, they can also take advantage of native, signature features and technologies, including Intrinsic Correction loudspeaker voicings. This native approach can greatly reduce installation and setup time while maximizing performance across the entire system, allowing integrators to deliver the most optimal experience for the end customer.”

The Bottom Line: These amplifiers are designed to combine high performance and reliable amplifier design with the native network transport, control, and monitoring capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem. As with all native Q-SYS amplifiers, CX-Q Series delivers drag-and-drop design integration, advanced telemetry, and monitoring through Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager, and an elevated audio experience when used with QSC loudspeakers.

Eight-channel models of CX-Q Series amplifiers will be available later this year.