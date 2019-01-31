QSC and Audinate Partner on Technology Development

QSC and Audinate have partnered to develop cross-platform technology that will promote unique integrations between QSC solutions and Audinate licensed products.

“QSC is committed to bridging the gap between disparate AV systems, peripherals, and protocols by providing an agnostic, open-standard approach to audio, video, and control,” said Trent Wagner, audio product manager, QSC. “By partnering directly with industry-leading manufacturers like Audinate, we are able to pursue unique solutions that will not only advance the capabilities of the QSC portfolio, but also push the entire industry towards providing more native interconnectivity options. Audinate has already been a tremendous partner for the Q-SYS Ecosystem, and we look forward to deepening our relationship over the coming months and years.”

“Audinate and QSC have both been instrumental to the growth of AV networking over the last decade," added Joshua Rush, SVP, marketing and products for Audinate. "We look forward to expanding our partnership by bringing the benefits of Dante to even more of the QSC product portfolio and customer base in exciting new ways.”

The first round of co-developed solutions are scheduled for availability later this year.