QSC KS212C Subwoofer Nominated for a 2019 TEC Award

QSC, LLC has been nominated for a Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards for outstanding technical achievement in the category of sound reinforcement loudspeakers for its KS212C Powered Cardioid Subwoofer. Presented annually by the NAMM Foundation at the NAMM Show, the 2019 NAMM TEC Awards ceremony will be held Jan. 26 in Anaheim, CA. Evaluated by a group of industry experts from the professional audio and sound production industries, the TEC panel recognizes products for outstanding achievement in design, innovation, and production.

The KS212C deploys innovative design, legendary QSC amplification, and advanced DSP in a single, compact enclosure, and represents the world’s first-in-class single-box powered cardioid subwoofer solution for highly portable entertainment and installation applications.

“This product’s ability to provide a sophisticated audio solution in an incredibly easy to use and highly compact package is a true expression of innovation and elegant fulfillment of customers’ needs,” said Ray van Straten, QSC Professional senior director, marketing. “We could not be more proud of the team that brought this product to market or grateful for the recognition by the TEC nominating committee.”

The KS212C provides all the benefits of a cardioid subwoofer array, but in a single, compact enclosure. “Keeping bass in its place” for mobile entertainers, AV production and rental professionals, as well as modestly sized performance venues, the KS212C is unparalleled in its ability to manage low frequencies on the stage, or any application where undesirable low frequency energy needs to be minimized. Powered by a 3600 Watt Class D amplifier, processed with the latest DSP technology, and featuring dual 12-inch long excursion drivers each arranged in a 6th order bandpass chamber, these elements all combine seamlessly to produce a staggering 15 dB more output at the front of the cabinet than at the rear. Highly portable, the cabinet features comfortable, aluminum handles and four, rear-mounted casters.