QSC Completely Redesigns Touch Screen Controllers

Q-SYS TSC Series Gen 3 Touch Screen Controllers

Q-SYS TSC Series Gen 3 offer a complete redesign to deliver higher performance and modern aesthetics, enabling intuitive AV&C controls for any space. Available in three sizes, the TSC-50-G3 (5-inch), TSC-70-G3 (7-inch) and TSC-101-G3 (10.1-inch) feature increased resolution with significantly improved screen transitions, integrated ambient light sensors for brightness, and a sleek new design. In addition, the 7-inch and 10-inch offer customizable RGB LED status to indicate call/mute status, room-in-use, etc. as well as proximity sensors that waken the screens on approach.

Like all Q-SYS touch screen controllers, integrators can deploy fully customizable user control interfaces (UCIs) with a unique drag-and-drop UCI Editor within Q-SYS Designer Software, the singular software used to build UCIs, DSP and control programming. Designers can further standardize and expedite the design deployment of UCIs with the optional use of cascading style sheets (CSS) and the newly released UCI Controller.

“These next-generation Q-SYS touch screens give a more modern aesthetic and high performance required for today’s hybrid high-value spaces,” says Greg Mattson, Product Manager, Q-SYS Control, QSC. “With this new style, plus an enhanced onboard processor, the TSC Series Gen 3 provides more robust control capabilities and plenty of headroom for future software-based enhancements and third-party ecosystem integrations that will be added to Q-SYS in the coming months.”

