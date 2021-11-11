QSC Introduces Scalable Video Conferencing Solutions

Q-SYS NC Series Conference Cameras

The new NC Series includes three models that empower integrators and IT administrators to rightsize camera selection for their Q-SYS installation. The Q-SYS NC-110 is the first fixed-lens, ePTZ camera available for Q-SYS, featuring a 110° horizontal field-of-view (hFOV) with digital zoom capabilities for smaller, wider rooms. The new Q-SYS NC-12x80 (12x optical zoom, 80° horizontal FOV) and Q-SYS NC-20x60 (20x optical zoom, 60° horizontal FOV) both offer motorized pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) functionality to enable a broader range of room layouts, sizes and purpose. In addition, all NC Series cameras include hardware to allow mounting above or below displays, providing greater flexibly for a wide variety of use cases.

As native Q-SYS devices, the NC Series overcomes one-to-one routing, delivery and visual limitations of typical USB camera solutions. This is enabled by allowing as many Q-SYS IP camera streams on the network as necessary for the application, and then decoding, scaling and bridging to the host PC/compute with a Q-SYS USB-enabled edge device, all without the need for complicated programming or video matrix hardware. A consolidated AV stream is then delivered to any modern videoconferencing application like Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms or Google Meet via single driverless USB connection.

“With these new conference cameras, QSC is demonstrating its commitment to providing scalable video conferencing solutions for collaboration spaces in an effort to create experience equity for both remote and in-room participants,” says Mike Brandes, Product Manager, Q-SYS Video Solutions, QSC. “Furthermore, users can combine these new products with smaller channel count processing options found in the Q-SYS Core Nano or Q-SYS Core 8 Flex to expand software-based audio, video & control into smaller collaboration spaces.”

