QSC Q-SYS Now Certified for Google Meet

The What: Google has certified QSC's Q-SYS Platform for use with Google Meet hardware kits. This certification allows integrators and IT end users to select from any Q-SYS Core processor or USB audio bridging endpoint, regardless of processing or I/O requirements, to ensure seamless integration with Google Meet hardware.

The What Else: All Q-SYS Core processors are driven by Q-SYS OS, which was architected around standard IT protocols, a flexible and comprehensive control engine, with an intuitive and easy-to-use design software suite (Q-SYS Designer Software). This allows features to be developed at the software level, including AEC and audio processing, eliminating the need for dedicated pieces of hardware and simplifying the integration process. Also, it gives integrators and IT end users the flexibility to utilize a wide variety of AV-to-USB endpoints that meet the specific needs of high-value spaces without compromising on features or performance.

The Bottom Line: All Q-SYS Core processors are now certified for Google Meet, including the Core Nano, Core 8 Flex, Core 110f, Core 510i, and Core 5200.