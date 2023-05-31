Pure Resonance Audio Unveils New High-Performance Power Amplifier

Pure Resonance Audio has released its latest product, the DA2500 500W two-channel rack mount power amplifier. Designed with unique dual-impedance operation, this Class-D amplifier is set to revolutionize audio experiences in various commercial and professional settings.
The DA2500 audio power amplifier is engineered to provide a cost-effective, efficient, and reliable solution. With its robust 500-watt output power and two-channel dual-impedance configuration, this rack mount amplifier offers extreme versatility for contractors and installers and reduces the number of amplifiers required. Its sleek design and compact size make it an easy addition to any audio rack setup.
Key Features to Know
- High Output Power: The DA2500 delivers a massive 500 watts of power per channel, ensuring dynamic sound reproduction even in demanding environments.
- Dual-Impedance: Two independent channels feature 4-16Ω and 70V output terminal switches, enabling each channel to use a different impedance simultaneously, providing flexibility and versatility.
- Class-D Amplification: Featuring advanced Class-D amplification technology, the DA2500 ensures efficient power usage, reduced heat generation, and extended product lifespan.
- Comprehensive Protection Circuitry: Built-in protection circuits safeguard the amplifier from overheating, overloading, and short-circuiting, ensuring reliable and safe operation.
- Convenient Connectivity: The two-channel amplifier is equipped with balanced inputs and outputs with detachable Euroblock terminals, enabling easy integration with a wide range of audio devices and systems.
- Front Panel Controls: The intuitive front panel controls allow for quick and precise adjustments of volume levels on each channel.