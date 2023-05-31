Pure Resonance Audio Unveils New High-Performance Power Amplifier

Pure Resonance Audio has released its latest product, the DA2500 500W two-channel rack mount power amplifier. Designed with unique dual-impedance operation, this Class-D amplifier is set to revolutionize audio experiences in various commercial and professional settings.

[Looks Good, Sounds Good]

The DA2500 audio power amplifier is engineered to provide a cost-effective, efficient, and reliable solution. With its robust 500-watt output power and two-channel dual-impedance configuration, this rack mount amplifier offers extreme versatility for contractors and installers and reduces the number of amplifiers required. Its sleek design and compact size make it an easy addition to any audio rack setup.

Key Features to Know