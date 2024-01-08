PTZOptics To Unveil New Live-Streaming Technology

PTZOptics is set to unveil over 10 new live-streaming features for its PTZ camera lineup at CES in Las Vegas this year. PTZOptics heads into 2024 with the goal of making professional live-streaming technology accessible while catering to specific use cases across a range of verticals, including education, entertainment, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing.
"Our vision at PTZOptics goes beyond developing cutting-edge cameras," said Paul Richards, chief revenue officer at PTZOptics. "We aim to provide tailored solutions that resonate with various industries, from entertainment to healthcare. The Move SE and 4K camera lines are a pivotal step in our journey to democratize professional video technology, enabling every sector to connect and engage with their audiences more effectively."
Below are some of the enhancements, features, and products that PTZOptics plan on showcasing at CES:
- Enhanced Presenter Tracking: The upgraded Presenter Lock feature now includes selecting and auto tracking a specific person within the camera's web interface. This feature now includes new composition modes and dynamic zoom controls.
- New Auto-Framing Feature: Automatically frames all subjects in a scene, perfect for capturing group interactions without manual adjustments.
- PTZOptics API G3: Over five times as many API options for controlling PTZOptics cameras, including new functionalities for auto-tracking, auto-framing, and subject selection.
- Privacy Mode: Ensures optimal privacy by turning the camera lens away and entering standby mode, ready for quick activation.
- PTZOptics Move SE Camera Line: The Move SE, recognized for its affordability and professional-grade capabilities, opens new horizons for entry-level live-streaming professionals, offering top-tier technology at an unparalleled price point. VideoMaker Magazine named the Move SE 'Best PTZ Camera.'