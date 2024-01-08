PTZOptics To Unveil New Live-Streaming Technology

PTZOptics is set to unveil over 10 new live-streaming features for its PTZ camera lineup at CES in Las Vegas this year. PTZOptics heads into 2024 with the goal of making professional live-streaming technology accessible while catering to specific use cases across a range of verticals, including education, entertainment, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing.

"Our vision at PTZOptics goes beyond developing cutting-edge cameras," said Paul Richards, chief revenue officer at PTZOptics. "We aim to provide tailored solutions that resonate with various industries, from entertainment to healthcare. The Move SE and 4K camera lines are a pivotal step in our journey to democratize professional video technology, enabling every sector to connect and engage with their audiences more effectively."

(Image credit: PTZOptics )

Below are some of the enhancements, features, and products that PTZOptics plan on showcasing at CES: