The PTZOptics Move SE Camera is Now Available

The PTZOptics Move SE is now shipping. Building on the Move camera line, the Move SE is now available with 1080p/60fps.

Each camera features SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP streaming outputs, with an upgrade option to accommodate NDI|HX. The camera delivers high-quality video at a resolution of 1080p at 60fps, making it an ideal choice for broadcast settings, houses of worship, and educational institutions. Furthermore, the Move SE excels in low-light scenarios, ensuring high performance regardless of the environment.

The Move SE's software-enabled auto-tracking capabilities eliminates the need for a dedicated camera operator, allowing teams to focus on other aspects of production. With PoE+ capabilities and options for 12x, 20x, and 30x optical zoom, the Move SE can seamlessly integrate into any production scenario.

The Move SE also offers users access to the latest Web UI, designed to provide everything needed in one simple menu. The Web UI includes a tutorial function for almost every feature, making it an excellent tool for novice producers navigating the settings for the first time.