ProSource Announces 2020 Members of the Year

Audio, video, and integration buying group ProSource named this year’s Members of the Year honorees, who will be celebrated during the ProSource Summer Conference in August.

“Each of the members selected meet or exceed the established criteria for this award,” said Dave Workman, CEO and president of ProSource. “The award is based on a member’s participation within the group, support of group brands, conducting business in a manner that stands as an example to other members, and selection for industry awards and recognition. The common attributes of each of the 2020 honorees is the ability to evolve and adapt to the rapid changes in technology and market trends with an emphasis on investing in their people to create a culture of success.”

The ProSource Summer Conference 2021 is scheduled to take place at the La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 2–6.

PRO Member of the Year: Electronic Express

Abe (left) and Sam Yazdian (Image credit: Abe and Sam Yazdian)

Sam Yazdian, President and CEO; Abe Yazdian, Vice President of Merchandising

“Electronic Express’ foundational principles are based on customer experience and adaptability, and we attribute our success to the support and relationships with vendors, ProSource, customers and employees,” said Sam Yazdian.

“Electronic Express has grown to be the largest independent retailer of consumer electronics in Tennessee and Northern Alabama, with 20 locations and 450 employees offering televisions, appliances, mattresses, computers, smart home lighting and security, kitchen electrics, furniture and custom installation services,” said Jessica Paskon, vice president, finance and operations, at ProSource. “They are one of the best examples of experienced retailing with a strong customer service culture.”

Power Member of the Year: Lewis Audio Video

Dennis Lewis (Image credit: Dennis Lewis)

Dennis Lewis, Owner

“I am honored to be a part of ProSource and appreciate the many assets that the organization has provided to us for our continued growth and success. The single most important reason for success is ‘people.’ Both our staff and the team at ProSource are awesome! This award is recognition of how great all of them truly are.”

“I am very proud to honor Lewis Audio Video as the Power Member of the Year,” said Rick Huggins, ProSource district manager for the west region. “The exceptional thing about our industry is that it is constantly evolving and growing new opportunities organically, and our future depends on how we embrace these opportunities. Over the past 40 years Lewis AV has molded their business model as the demand changed, starting as a satellite installation company, growing into an AV retailer and now to the custom installation company they are presently. We must not get so entrenched in what we are doing today that we miss what is happening in the marketplace, and Lewis Audio Video is a standout model of how to pivot and adapt with the times.”

The 2020 Members of the Year, listed by region, are:

Northeast: Audio Video Intelligence

James Shapiro (Image credit: James Shapiro)

James Shapiro, Founder and CEO

“I am honored to accept this prestigious Northeast Dealer award,” said Shapiro. “This would not have been possible without your amazing team at ProSource. Sherry keeps my company involved with her informative work groups and allow us to share and gather information with other successful dealers, and Robert continues to be a part of our company to make sure we are taking full advantage of all the group has to offer; they are both true partners to me and my company. Thank you again for all you and your team does for Audio Video Intelligence.”

“AVI has been in the forefront of the custom integration marketplace for over 25 years,” said Robert Dodge, ProSource district manager for the northeast region. “Jim’s systems have been sought after within the New England marketplace and beyond for his seamless approach. Designers, architects and builders all applaud the consistent theme of blending with the architecture and interior design of the project while complementing the space. Having a keen eye for design and staying current with ever-changing technology, trends and custom automation has become the company’s signature.”

North Central: Xtend Technologies

Tony Fabrick (Image credit: Tony Fabrick)

Tony Fabrick, Owner

“We are honored that we have been selected as Dealer of the Year for our region,” said Fabrick. “We always appreciate what the group does for us and try to contribute to purchasing all group brands when possible. We are very focused on our people and their training to sell solutions. We are excited to travel down to San Antonio come August.”

“When I called Tony, he told me that a key ingredient to his success is his team’s ‘never give up’ attitude,” said Nicole Riddle, ProSource district manager for the north central region. “Beyond the culture of hard work, Tony recognizes that our industry of constant change allows infinite opportunity to grow the business through innovation and consumer desire to acquire the new innovations such as lighting and shading. That is why the business has invested so heavily in a new showroom and design center to revolve around these two categories specifically.”

Southeast: Fusion Audio + Video

Aaron Cowden (left) and Daniel Adair (Image credit: Aaron Cowden and Daniel Adair)

Aaron Cowden and Daniel Adair, Owners

“Thank you ProSource for the recognition,” said Cowden. “Daniel, I and our team are humbled and honored by the recognition. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone in Texas!”

“I am very impressed with the Fusion Audio + Video business model that includes custom audio/video and commercial/managed IT services that focus on their direct relationship with the end user,” said Frank Marengo, ProSource district manager for the southeast region. “Their focus on elevating their staff, creating a family environment, their integrity and being involved with the community has made them the integrator of choice in the Greenville, SC, and Asheville, NC, markets.”

South Central: Multimedia Solutions Inc.

John Carter (Image credit: John Carter)

John Carter, Owner

“Our goal as a business in the CI industry is to use our entrepreneurial spirit to help homeowners and businesses realize maximum enjoyment and function at their home and workplace, it’s all about the experience,” said Carter. “As I look toward the future, I am optimistic because Multimedia has adapted to the changes in the industry so far and we have been successful. Attending ProSource and other industry events have greatly contributed to our growth and on behalf of our team, we are grateful for the recognition.”

“There is a fun, energetic family culture at Multimedia and this is because of the team that John has gathered around him,” said Samantha Summerville, ProSource district manager for the south central region. “Having their hands in so many categories and eager to learn more makes them one of my favorite members to work with. They learn from us, our members and vendors, and I learn from them. I’m thrilled to present them as my Member of the Year and can’t wait to see them grow even more.”

West: Brilliant AV

Matthew Walin (Image credit: Matthew Walin)

Matthew Walin, Owner

“You can’t make a profit without happy clients, and you can’t have happy clients without a happy team,” said Walin. “It’s about people, product and processes. You can have broken products and process and with good people, you can succeed. You can have excellent products and process and with bad people be out of business. We focus on culture. We have that in common with the awesome leadership and membership of ProSource. We really appreciate this award.”

“Brilliant AV has made the pivot from a technology contracting company interested in customer transactions to a service and support company focusing on client acquisition,” said Rick Huggins, ProSource district manager for the west region. “They have clients that have continually been serviced for 30+ years. Matthew told me that a client is worth thousands of dollars a year. Small service wins with new clients results in thousands of dollars in future business given the ability to deliver the four R’s: reliable systems, the relationship with brilliant AV, being responsive, and focusing on resolution.”