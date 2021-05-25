ProSource Releases Annual State of the Business Address

ProSource released its annual State of the Business address video, filmed on location at the ProSource Lighting Technology and Learning Center at the Dallas Market Center.

Dave Workman, CEO and president of ProSource, recaps the key 2021 initiatives and challenges, focusing on the organization's commitment to help members grow their businesses. Following the highlights of the State of the Business presentation is a guided video tour of the recently unveiled ProSource Lighting Technology and Learning Center, home to the exclusive ProSource Lighting Technology Certification Level 2 training.

Watch ProSource's annual State of the Business address video.

2021 has proven to be a unique year starting out with an unprecedented global pandemic that unexpectedly presented challenges and opportunities for the industry. Upon being deemed essential service providers, ProSource members experienced great demand for solutions that customers required to shelter in place including more robust networks to support working from home, home schooling, and entertainment options. A variety of categories have seen tremendous growth including premium TVs, 2-channel audio, lighting, shading, and outdoor entertainment spaces.

"ProSource members have thrived in 2021 with the support of unprecedented best-in-class programs," said Workman. "Beyond the financial incentives, ProSource provides quality differentiators for our members from attracting and mentoring employees by providing education and a career path, to prioritizing communication and developing impactful events contributing to the continuation of a healthy business climate through the remaining months of 2021 and beyond."