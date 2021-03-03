The Digital Signage Event Addresses Market Challenges and Opportunities

On March 4, The Digital Signage Event gathered AV professionals to connect, collaborate, and discover the ever-expanding world of digital signage. This single-day experience was hosted by Systems Contractor News and AVNation, who brought together the industry’s foremost experts for discussion and networking.

The Digital Signage Event featured a virtual exhibit hall with key digital signage vendors including Vistar Media, Planar, Hall Technologies, Peerless-AV, Synnex. If you're interested in learning about digital signage technology and trends from these companies, the exhibit hall will remain accessible until April 4.

Here’s a rundown of the panel discussions that took place at The Digital Signage Event.

If you weren't able to join us on March 4, all presentations are available on demand at thedigitalsignageevent.vfairs.com until April 4.

Potent, Powerful, Purposeful: How Digital Signage Can Increase Your Bottom Line

Opening Keynote presented by Beth Warren of Creative Realities Inc.

The way business and brands will grow in the future isn’t the way it grew in the past—and technology has become a mediator and a medium of making the cash register ring. In this session, we’ll explore how digital signage technologies can help drive the acquisition of new customers, retain and keep customers in their current habits, and how to ensure digital always remains a potent, powerful, purposeful source of business growth irrespective of vertical or consumer target. We’ll take a deep dive into brands and enterprises who are doing this wit and wisdom, and critique those that could do with some serious transformation.

The Do's and Don'ts of DOOH

Panel discussion:

• Tim Albright, AVNation Media

• Stephanie Gutnik, OUTFRONT Media

• Erin Huard, Topgolf

• Emile Van De Coevering, Socialure Inc.

With digital signage everywhere, how can you and your customers leverage the power of DOOH? This expert panel will dive into the dynamic world of DOOH and demonstrate how to leverage the power of the various delivery networks. Get your client’s message across various platforms and deliver real results.

Wonder Walls

Panel discussion:

• Megan A. Dutta, Systems Contractor News

• Christopher Anderson, Georgia Aquarium

• Parker Dingler, SYNNEX Corp.

• Peter Lawrence, Planar

• Samantha Phenix, Phenix Consulting LLC

Video walls have become the hallmark of memorable corporate lobbies, and are now being used as no-touch replacement options in a myriad of install locations—like museums, restaurants, and more. This panel will reveal how to build video wall systems that connect with their audiences no matter where they are.

The Brains and Soul of Digital Signage Software

Panel discussion:

• Tim Albright, AVNation Media

• Christopher Fox, Openeye Global

• Taylor Hanger, Alpha Video

• Eric Lamb, Vistar Media

• Tomer Mann, 22Miles

From demographic analytics to dynamic ad creation, this panel will dive into the emerging science and art of digital signage software. These experts will discuss where the software can make integrators and marketers lives easier and where the technology is headed.

Digital Signage Download

Hal Truax, Hall Technologies

Hal Truax gives a 15-minute overview of Hall Technology's latest digital signage innovations.

Opt Outside: Digital Signage Heads Outdoors

Panel discussion:

• Megan A. Dutta, Systems Contractor News

• Will Amos, All Point

• Marielle Crisanti, VWMason Technology Consultants

• David Thibeau, Planar

• Megan Zeller, Peerless-AV

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions of people outdoors, what are the latest trends in weather-proofed digital signage? This dynamic panel will chat about the factors you need to consider to brave the elements in your latest digital signage installation.