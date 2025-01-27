Pro AV Newsmakers: LG and More Acquisitions in a Busy Start to 2025

Like much of the country the past few weeks, the Pro AV world has seen quite a flurry. Instead of snowflakes, it has been acquisitions, people movers, and partnerships galore.

In case you missed it, LG Electronics has taken a significant step in advancing its robotics capabilities by securing a majority stake in Bear Robotics, a prominent Silicon Valley-based startup specializing in AI-driven autonomous service robots. Read SCN's full coverage and all the details by clicking here.

VuWall announced its acquisition by Naxicap, a private equity firm that previously acquired Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) in 2020 and Tritec Electronic in 2022. The strategic alignment under Naxicap creates exceptional synergy, allowing the companies to leverage each other’s technology, workforce, and market presence. You can read all the details from SCN here.

CTI made yet another acquisition, continuing a frenzied 12 months of growth. CTI has acquired Delta AV of Gresham, OR, which has been serving clients in and around the Portland area for almost 30 years. Delta AV is the company's 39th U.S. location, providing expanded coverage of the Pacific Northwest to Portland Metro Area. Read all about it here.

Now, on with your weekly recap of Pro AV newsmakers.

People News

L-Acoustics Names Bryan Bradley as CEO Americas

Bryan Bradley has joined L-Acoustics as CEO Americas. Bradley now oversees all of the manufacturer’s North, Central, and South American operations and shares his time between the global hub in Westlake Village, CA, and a new Americas operations and creative hub at Nashville Yards when it officially opens later this year.

Bradley recently spent six years serving as the president of Group One Limited, the New York-based U.S. distributor for DiGiCo, Calrec, Solid State Logic, Sound Devices, and several other pro audio and lighting manufacturers. Prior to that he held multiple executive management positions at Harman, most recently as SVP and general manager of the Americas for Harman Professional Solutions, where he managed the retail, live performance, large venue, hospitality and enterprise channels for JBL Professional, AKG, AMX, Crown, dbx, Lexicon, Soundcraft and Martin, among other Harman brands, across the American continents.

Bradley has also held the role of COO for Alfred Music, as well as management positions with Guitar Center. He has been a songwriter/composer for television and film, including serving as the music director on The Young and the Restless.

Industry Veteran Joe Paryzek Joins FOR-A America

FOR-A America appointed industry veteran Joe Paryzek to the newly created position director, solutions development. In this role, Paryzek is responsible for key account management and customer communication to drive development of FOR-A’s technology, with a focus on the company’s IP based-software defined solutions.

Thanks to Paryzek’s deep engineering and customer service background most recently as co-owner and Video Systems Design for the live video systems design firm Strata AVL, as a project engineer at the systems integration firm Diversified, and in pre-sale technical support at Grass Valley, he has the technical product and systems design expertise to ensure success in his new role.

Group One Limited Names New Leadership Team

Long Island, New York-based Group One Limited announced several key changes to its management team ahead of the 2025 NAMM Show. Austin Freshwater has been appointed to serve as the new CEO for Group One, in addition to carrying on his current role as managing director for DiGiCo. Freshwater originally joined DiGiCo as general manager in 2017, coming to the brand after a decade spent with Canon, the world-leading innovator and provider of imaging and information technology solutions. After four years with DiGiCo at its global headquarters in Chessington, UK, he was promoted to the position of managing director in 2021. Now, as CEO of Group One, Freshwater oversees all sales, marketing, and support teams for each of the distributor’s pro audio and lighting brands across the United States.

In tandem with Freshwater’s appointment, Solid State Logic, a key brand in the Group One portfolio, has appointed Rick Naqvi to the position of SVP, sales, where he is responsible for the sales of all SSL hardware products in the United States and Mexico, including recording, broadcast, live, and audio creation products (ACP). Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Naqvi most recently served as VP of sales for PreSonus Audio Electronics, which he joined in 1995 as one of the company’s first full-time employees nearly 30 years ago.

Franck Racapé Joins Iagona as Managing Director Strategy and Development

Franck Racapé joins French AV manufacturer and SI, Iagona as managing director strategy and development. With a solid experience in the audiovisual and digital solutions sector, Racapé—formerly VP of Global Communications at PPDS—will be responsible for driving and accelerating Iagona's strategic transformation. His expertise in sales performance, technological innovation and complex project management will be a key asset in meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing market.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the team at Iagona on the journey to achieve exponential growth," he said. "The quality of the company and its people combined with its investments into product portfolio expansion will not only set Iagona up as a leader in the French domestic market, it will also make the company ready to scale internationally.”

SMPTE Selects Raymond Yeung to Serve as Standards Vice President

Raymond Yeung is taking over the role of standards vice president for the SMPTE. Yeung is the head of content standards at Amazon MGM Studios Technology, where he is focused on advancements in the media supply chain. With extensive experience in digital visual effects and film mastering, he joined the HDR imaging development effort at Dolby Laboratories in 2012. Yeung is a SMPTE Life Fellow and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I am honored to be serving as the new standards vice president,” said Yeung. “Leading this renowned standards development institution is a great responsibility, and one that I take very seriously. I plan to draw from my experience serving as a SMPTE standards director and chair of Technology Committee 35PM to drive innovation for the standards community.”

SoundTube Welcomes New Sales Engineer

SoundTube has added Sarah Chauvin as a sales engineer. With nearly two decades of experience in the music and audio industry, Chauvin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

Chauvin's background includes numerous industry certifications, including AVIXA’s CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) designation. Her extensive experience in developing technical sales materials and teams, particularly during her tenure at Biamp, has honed her skills in design engineering and technical training. She has demonstrated a commitment to coaching and mentoring, creating technical trainings that benefit both her team and industry colleagues. Her responsibilities at SoundTube include creating product training/webinars, customer/technical training, and assisting as an additional technical resource to reps and customers.

Company News

B-Tech, Data Tech Partner for Latin America

B-Tech AV Mounts announced a new distribution agreement with Florida-based Data Tech, which will distribute B-Tech products throughout Central and South America.

Operating from Miami, FL, Data Techwas established in 1996 and has specialized in the distribution of original supplies from leading printing brands such as HP, Lexmark, Brother, Xerox,and Epson for the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Over the past 29 years, Data Tech has built a large network of clients throughout Central and South America and has become a master dealer for Latin America for Tech solutions brands such as Samsung, Vertiv Sat, Ecoflow, and Nitrotel. For this reason, they are perfectly positioned to supply the globally recognized AV supports of B-Tech to professional AV clients in these markets.

Now in their 53rd year of trading and headquartered in the U.K., B-Tech launched its North American operation with offices and warehousing in Brea, California in 2019. A period of sustained growth across the continent has continued, as demand grew for their tried and trusted mounting solutions amongst top pro AV integrators, both domestically and internationally.

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic Further Their Strategic Partnership

Listen Technologies Corporation and Ampetronic are joining forces and combining their decades of expertise to redefine assistive listening and communication.

The two companies are deepening their partnership under the Allvida umbrella, aligning their operations, leadership, and resources to deliver greater value to customers and partners. This partnership further unites two trusted brands with over 65 years of expertise and brings together innovation, quality, and a shared mission to make audio accessible for everyone. By joining forces, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are positioned to lead the assistive listening and communication industry with expanded resources, a broad suite of products, and a steadfast commitment to help the world “simply hear better.”

The combined leadership team includes Maile Keone serving as president and CEO of both Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, ensuring consistent leadership and strategic alignment across the organization. Julian Pieters will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on business strategy, product and technology development, and partnerships. The centralized leadership streamlines operations to deliver seamless customer and partner experiences. This unified structure enhances collaboration across teams and regions, drives innovation, and ensures consistent excellence in customer support and global accessibility.

PPDS (Philips) and F1 World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing Sign New Multi-Year Digital Display Contract

PPDS announced a new multi-year contract extension with Oracle Red Bull Racing, becoming a team partner while continuing as the sole supplier of digital displays to the eight-time Formula One World Championship winning team for 2025 and beyond.

A partnership driven by innovation and teamwork, PPDS joined forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2022 as an ‘Official Team Supplier’, with the mission of transforming the race day experience for VIP guests inside the team’s famous Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club.

Fuelled by a joint desire to always lead from the frontt, this was achieved using displays from the full portfolio of Philips Professional Displays, offering live 4K UHD race coverage, access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, links to the pit lane, and audio feeds from the drivers and crew, with the centerpiece being a custom designed, portable and easily transportable 10m2 Ultra HD Philips dvLED videowall.

Utelogy Partners with Ascentae

Utelogy announced its partnership with Ascentae, a technology distributor in the U.K. Together they aim to offer innovative workplace solutions that enhance collaboration and productivity.

Ascentae specializes in delivering innovative workplace solutions that enhance collaboration and productivity. Integrating Utelogy's advanced technology management software into its portfolio, Ascentae will continue to work with workplace brands to build ecosystems that enable organizations to improve operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.