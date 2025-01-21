Breaking News: VuWall Acquired by Naxicap, Joins Forces with G&D and Tritec

Today, VuWall announced its acquisition by Naxicap, a private equity firm that previously acquired Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) in 2020 and Tritec Electronic in 2022. Now, the three companies are positioned to elevate command and control environments worldwide with complementary technologies.

The strategic alignment under Naxicap creates exceptional synergy, allowing the companies to leverage each other’s technology, workforce, and market presence. It is expected to bring together best-of-breed solutions to mission-critical control room operations across key industries, including public safety, transportation, security, utilities, state and local government, and more.

Combining VuWall’s software development expertise with G&D’s and Tritec’s hardware development, the partnership is expected to foster collaboration and interoperability. Customers should experience faster response times, streamlined operational workflows, and increased system reliability through seamlessly integrated video wall and KVM solutions.

As part of this new collaboration, Thorsten Lipp, CEO of G&D, will now also serve as the CEO of VuWall. Meanwhile, Paul Vander Plaetse, founder of VuWall, will lead the global marketing strategies for VuWall, G&D, and Tritec as chief marketing officer. Markus Müller-Heidelberg will remain managing director of Tritec Electronic.

“The combination of G&D’s world-class KVM technology with VuWall’s innovative IP-based video wall solutions is paving the way for unprecedented market growth and technological advancements for control room environments,” said Lipp. “Our customers will benefit from seamlessly integrated solutions that not only simplify operations but also significantly enhance security and boost efficiency.”

“The integration of G&D’s world-class KVM technology with VuWall’s innovative IP video wall solutions is a game changer for command and control environments," added Plaetse. "This partnership will allow us to deliver a truly seamless experience, enhancing operational efficiency and situational awareness for our customers.”

Both G&D (Stand 5J350) and VuWall (Stand 5C700) will showcase their latest innovations at ISE 2025 next month in Barcelona.