Pro AV Newsmakers: An NSI Acquisition, Plus New CFOs, Directors, and Honors

The 2023 year closed with a plethora of moves. Get caught up with several of the acquisitions and promotions throughout Pro AV.

NSI’s Building Technologies Business Acquires ENET Solutions

NSI Industries has acquired ENET Solutions, an Aliso Viejo, CA-based manufacturer and solution provider of compatible network peripherals and connectivity products, represented by Global Capital Markets. As part of its commitment to connecting distributors to the products, services, and technologies they require to move forward and satisfy their customers’ needs, the acquisition also allows NSI to further key inroads into the Building Technologies market.

“Adding ENET to NSI’s family of leading brands is a testament to our commitment to growing our Building Technologies business unit,” said Dave DiDonato, NSI Building Technologies president. “ENET’s strong product offering portfolio, their ongoing strive for excellence in product performance, and personnel dedicated to being the best in the industry make them an ideal addition to NSI.”

Founded in 2003, ENET Solutions offers more than 10,000 different connectivity product solutions. Its product portfolio includes high-speed OEM compatible transceivers, active optical cable assemblies (AOC), direct-attach copper cable assemblies (DAC), server memory, media converters, network interface cards (NICs), and thousands of different cable solutions, which are designed and manufactured specifically for demanding network environments. ENET focuses on High Performance Computing, Large Enterprise Business, Data Centers, Service Providers and Public Sector.

NSI Building Technologies, a part of NSI’s Electrical Division, focuses specifically on fiber and copper cable assemblies, pigtails, connectors, patch cords, patch panels, trunks, enclosures, jacks, electronics and components for networking applications, and interconnects, AV cable, USB cables and signal distribution electronics for networking, security & AV applications. The ENET brand joins Lynn and Platinum Tools to expand NSI’s offering to Broadband, Data Communications and AV/Security customers.

Bose Professional announces new Director of Product Management

Bose Professional has promoted Adam Shulman to director of product management. With more than two decades of expertise in system design and product innovation, Shulman is well positioned to spearhead a new era of ingenuity within Bose Professional's product strategy.

“As a new company, we have a 50-year legacy in professional audio, which provides us the rare opportunity to take a look at ourselves and the market with a fresh perspective," said Shulman. "I am thrilled to move into this role at such an exciting time for Bose Professional.”

AVPro Global Appoints Douglas Laue as Chief Financial Officer

AVPro Global appointed Douglas (Doug) Laue as chief financial officer. Laue will report to Matt Murray, AVPro’s chief operating officer, and oversee AVPro’s financial planning and analysis, accounting, M&A activity, tax, ERP systems, corporate development, and enterprise risk management functions. Laue brings substantial financial expertise from multinational organizations including AkzoNobel and Davidoff of Geneva.

“Doug is an experienced CFO with a proven history of financial and operational success in complex customer-centric industries,” said Jeff Murray, AVPro’s CEO and founder. “We are pleased to welcome Doug to AVPro Global, Inc. and confident he will be instrumental in helping achieve our goals as we continue to focus on adding to our brand portfolio and driving revenue growth."

Grass Valley Appoints New CFO

Grass Valley appointed Michael Prinn as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 4, 2023. Prinn brings a wealth of experience and expertise garnered from his previous roles as CFO for leading technology companies, including Poplar Homes and SeaChange International.

Prinn's extensive background in steering financial strategies, coupled with his expertise in driving operational effectiveness, aligns seamlessly with Grass Valley's vision for future growth and success. "I'm incredibly impressed by the hard work and achievements during Grass Valley's three-year business transformation," he said. "I'm excited to be part of the Company as it transitions into its growth phase, especially witnessing the leadership changes and key new hires over the last six months. My aim is to continue driving automation and efficiencies, while enhancing our financial model that will play a pivotal role in supporting the Company's growth plans."

Prysm Systems Appoints New Head of Product Marketing

Prysm Systems has appointed Frank DeMartin as head of product marketing. In this role, DeMartin will strengthen the company’s market strategy, support new product development, drive product positioning, and broaden business relationships.

DeMartin brings a wealth of success in product marketing, product management, go-to-market strategy, as well as sales and new business development. He has worked with highly qualified, cross-functional teams throughout his successful career. With more than 20 years of industry experience, DeMartin has been responsible for accelerating revenue growth through innovative strategies and unique value propositions. He has played an integral role in developing new product lines and businesses for diverse organizations, including Mitsubishi, Sony, Sharp, and Samsung.

“Prysm Systems delivers immersive LFP systems that empower greater employee connectivity and collaboration, DeMartin said. "The company is unrivaled when it comes to innovation and the value it generates for customers. I was immediately drawn to Prysm Systems’ potential with its unique portfolio of enterprise and commercial solutions. I’m excited to work closely with the Prysm Systems team to develop and execute effective marketing strategies that will drive the company's future success.”

XTEN-AV Co-Founders Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Vibhav Singh created a platform to solve the underutilization of software in the hardware-dominated sector by employing technologies that minimize manual labor and boost productivity. Sahil Dhingra hopes to use his in-depth knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle to build SaaS-based solutions for AV professionals while adopting the newest technology. For both of their work in the field of Pro AV, they have been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Dhingra and Singh were selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Genelec Targets Growth in Mexico

Genelec has strengthened its distribution in Mexico by appointing Representaciones de Audio to develop the brand's presence in the MI retail, AV, and home audio markets. Representaciones de Audio will work alongside existing distributor Video Audio Representaciones e Ingeniería (VARI), who will continue to supply Genelec solutions to Mexico’s professional audio community.

Founded in 1987, Representaciones de Audio provides expert advice, advanced training, and high levels of technical support. The size and scope of the company makes it ideally placed to reach dealers and integrators throughout Mexico’s vast network of regions and states, as Representaciones de Audio will look to significantly expand Genelec’s local customer base.

This new partnership will complement Genelec’s long standing relationship with pro audio distributor VARI, who will continue to serve Genelec’s professional customers in Mexico, particularly those in the important music recording and broadcast segments.