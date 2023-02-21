Powersoft ISE 2023

Sponsored Content from Powersoft

Luca Giorgi, sales director at Powersoft and Tom Knesel, GM for North America, discuss the company’s major product launches at ISE 2023: the Unica amplifier platform for medium to large installations, and Universo cloud control platform. According to Knesel, Unica signifies uniqueness (in Italian ‘unica’ means ’unique’), and represents a single consistent platform for Powersoft’s amplifiers and control.

About Powersoft

Powersoft is an Italian company specializing in the design, production and marketing of a wide range of professional high-end patented technologies for the professional audio market such as power amplifiers, loudspeaker components and software for use primarily in installed and live sound applications.