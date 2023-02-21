Powersoft ISE 2023

Powersoft launched two new products at ISE 2023.

Luca Giorgi, sales director at Powersoft and Tom Knesel, GM for North America, discuss the company’s major product launches at ISE 2023: the Unica amplifier platform for medium to large installations, and Universo cloud control platform. According to Knesel, Unica signifies uniqueness (in Italian ‘unica’ means ’unique’), and represents a single consistent platform for Powersoft’s amplifiers and control.

Powersoft is an Italian company specializing in the design, production and marketing of a wide range of professional high-end patented technologies for the professional audio market such as power amplifiers, loudspeaker components and software for use primarily in installed and live sound applications.

