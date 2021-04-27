Point Source Audio Ships Lavalier Switch Kit

The What: Point Source Audio has released the Lavalier Switch Kit, which offers one lavalier mic that transforms into two wearing styles, and into three different color options to help audio technicians meet the ever-changing conditions of miking talent.

The What Else: At the heart of the Lavalier Switch Kit is the company’s IP 57 Waterproof Omnidirectional Lavalier. The mic choice includes a low-sensitivity option for live stage applications or a high-sensitivity option for studio broadcast. This waterproof mic has a low profile at 4mm in diameter, but it embodies all the high-performance characteristics you might expect from a larger format microphone.

[Audio-Technica Unveils Next-Gen ES945 and ES947 Boundary Mics]

The versatility to change the lavalier to a professional on-ear microphone is offered exclusively with the company’s patented Embrace earmounts, included in beige, brown, and black colors. Embrace earmounts deliver a combination of concealing on the ear, while the mounting system keeps the mic placement consistent to the mouth as with traditional headset style mics.

To further camouflage the mic, the mic element color can be changed with a selection of custom-designed color caps in beige, brown, black, white, and gray that also serve as pop filters and added protection from water and other elements.

For traditional lavalier mounting, the kit contains eight clip-based mounting options to meet every need. The smooth SLIDER clips come as a single or a double mount, while magnetic, vampire, and alligator clip options are also included in black and white colors.

The Lavalier Switch Kit can be purchased in a variety of different connector variants including Lemo-style, five-pin mini-XLR for Lectronsonics, four-pin mini XLR for Shure wireless, as well as 3.5mm locking-ring terminations for either Sony or Sennheiser wireless. In addition to this, every kit also comes with an X-connector with TRRS termination for mobile devices and computers.

“We created the Lavalier Switch Kit to be a ‘grab and go’ solution for audio professionals,” said Point Source Audio’s vice president of sales and marketing Yvonne Ho. “Having the right accessories can very quickly transform a basic lavalier mic into a tailored solution for a stage actor, corporate presenter, or a guest speaker in a studio setting.”

The Bottom Line: Each Lavalier Switch Kit is priced at $800 MSRP and includes the lavalier microphone in black color, three pre-trimmed Embrace earmounts, eight mounting clips, five colored windscreen caps, six additional foam windscreens, an X-Connector for a specified wireless system, and a bonus TRRS audio X-Connector for computer and mobile phones.