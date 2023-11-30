Planar LED Video Walls Bring Cancer Into Sharp Focus

Based in Richmond, VA and housed within Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center is dedicated to working toward a future without cancer. It is now doing so with the help of Planar LED video walls.

Massey was founded in 1974 and conducts cancer research across multiple domains including basic science (laboratory), translational, clinical, and population sciences research. Notably, the cancer center excels in translating research discoveries into advancements in cancer treatment and prevention, while also addressing disparities in cancer care to ensure equal access to quality screenings and treatments. Its vision is to be a premier community-focused cancer center—leading the nation in cancer health equity research and ensuring optimal health outcomes for all.

At Massey’s MCV (Medical College of Virginia) campus in downtown Richmond, audiovisual systems in three conference rooms were outdated and in need of upgrades. After securing grant funding, Massey engaged Midlothian, VA-based Code3AV to consult on a solution. Based on the unique criteria and intended uses of display technology in these spaces, Code3AV recommended fine-pitch LED video walls from Planar.

The integrations include:

A nearly 10-foot-wide, 5.5-foot-high Planar MGP Complete 136-inch LED video wall with a 1.5mm pixel pitch (MGP1.5) in the Thalhimer conference room located in the Goodwin Research Building.

Two nearly 8-foot-wide, 4.5-foot-high Planar MGP Complete 108-inch LED video walls with a 1.2 mm pixel pitch (MGP1.2 ) in two conference rooms located in the McGlothlin Medical Education Center (MMEC).

Watch how the LED video wall is helping research in the video case study below.