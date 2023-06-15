We Went for an Off-Road Adventure with Vú at InfoComm 2023... and It Was Awesome

While there are many technologies at InfoComm 2023 designed with a practical use in mind, there are plenty of booths that remind attendees that Pro AV is just flat-out fun. Whether its massive LED walls or a VR studio, the Orange County Convention Center has it covered.

Set up at Booth 6081, The Unreal Ride: A Virtual Production Experience, is brought to life by Vū, Unilumin, and MRMC. Derek Wiley, content producer at SVC and myself (Wayne Cavadi, content manager at SCN) got to step firsthand into the world of virtual production. The Unreal Ride takes you on a completely immersive journey through a virtual world while offering a final product that looks as real as any Jeep adventure.

Check out what it looks like here while being produced, as Derek is filmed by a Bolt+ motion-controlled camera arm with advanced camera tracking around the Jeep.

The Jeep, which is brand new and only had 22 miles on it by the way, has wind blowing through the dashboard to give you the feel of driving on the open road. Tunes are pumping loudly (with the QSC K122 and KW191 controlling the audio) and with trees and a sunny sky shining created by Unreal Engine, you are quickly transported into what feels like a real adventure.

The experience combines advanced LED panels (thanks to Unilumin) with the MRMC camera technology and visually stunning backgrounds to give the rider a final cut that looks like they actually took a 25-second trip outside the show floor.

Check it out for yourself.