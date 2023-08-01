Wait Until You See This 'LED MegaWall' Virtual Production Stage from Planar

Pier59 Studios has been around for nearly 30 years. Located at Chelsea Piers in New York City, Pier59 Studios consists of 11 column-free studios and 110,000 square feet of multimedia studio and live event space.

[For Planar, The Mountains Are Calling]

Now, thanks to a massive curved, 65x18-foot Planar CarbonLight CLI VX-B Series LED video wall and a nearly 30x10-foot articulating LED ceiling comprised of an 18x6 Planar CarbonLight CLI VX-B Series LED video wall (both with a 2.6mm pixel pitch), Pier 59 Studios has a new virtual stage to bring action-packed visuals to life.

Equally important to the massive, robust video walls was the flexible system with the added benefit of the four LED movable carts. The carts can be moved to smaller sets and daisy chained together to create new immersive production sets.

[We Went for an Off-Road Adventure with Vú at InfoComm 2023... and It Was Awesome]

Watch it in action in the video below.