Wait Until You See This 'LED MegaWall' Virtual Production Stage from Planar

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

The new virtual stage features a Disguise media server and an array of LED display technologies from Planar.

Planar LED video walls help a virtual production studio in New York City.
(Image credit: Planar)

Pier59 Studios has been around for nearly 30 years. Located at Chelsea Piers in New York City, Pier59 Studios consists of 11 column-free studios and 110,000 square feet of multimedia studio and live event space.

[For Planar, The Mountains Are Calling]

Now, thanks to a massive curved, 65x18-foot Planar CarbonLight CLI VX-B Series LED video wall and a nearly 30x10-foot articulating LED ceiling comprised of an 18x6 Planar CarbonLight CLI VX-B Series LED video wall (both with a 2.6mm pixel pitch), Pier 59 Studios has a new virtual stage to bring action-packed visuals to life.

Equally important to the massive, robust video walls was the flexible system with the added benefit of the four LED movable carts. The carts can be moved to smaller sets and daisy chained together to create new immersive production sets. 

[We Went for an Off-Road Adventure with Vú at InfoComm 2023... and It Was Awesome]

Watch it in action in the video below. 

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.