Planar HB Series Huddle Board Now Shipping

The What: Planar has begun shipping the HB Series Huddle Board, a line of large-format LCD displays optimized for quick and efficient collaboration.

The What Else: Planar HB Series Huddle Board features responsive touch performance to recognize up to 20 simultaneous touch points from multiple users and an included stylus for even greater precision.

Related: BenQ Announces Zoom-Certified Videoconferencing Displays

The Planar HB Series is available in 75- and 86-inch sizes featuring 4K resolution and 350-nit brightness. The series is compatible with industry-leading collaboration solutions, supports third-party devices, and includes an integrated Android operating system complete with whiteboard software to create a one-stop collaboration solution for users.

The Planar HB Series offers wireless connectivity to support both in-room and remote collaboration and the display’s 20-point projected capacitive touch helps enable effective interactive experiences for users. Planar HB Series’ sensor is directly integrated into the LCD panel, reducing weight and thickness compared to traditional glass overlay construction.

With Planar HB Series, files can be imported to allow users to quickly annotate over maps, web page screen shots, reports, and more. For added flexibility, all Planar HB Series displays come standard with expansion slots that support Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), making them compatible with a variety of OPS devices. Also, the series’ compatibility with unified communication platforms allows users to add a webcam, audio system, and microphone of their choosing to sync with colleagues across the globe as if they are in the very same room.

“Increasingly, customers are looking for ease, efficiency, and performance around the primary meeting room display applications, including annotation, screen sharing, and video communication,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. “The Planar HB Series was designed to squarely meet these needs with leading software compatibility, built-in tools, and highly responsive touch.”

The Bottom Line: With embedded tools tailored to in-room and remote unified communication, Planar HB Series is well suited for conference rooms, study group spaces, design centers, and executive home offices in today’s timely work from home climate.

The Planar HB Series is currently available and shipping through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers.